Is Father Jun Dead? Did Perry Yung Leave Warrior?

Father Jun is an important supporting character in the Max (previously, Cinemax) martial arts period drama series ‘Warrior.’ Portrayed by the veteran actor Perry Yung, the character is the head of the Hop Wei Tong at the start of the series, arguably the most powerful man in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Later in the show, his son, Young Jun, organizes a successful coup with the help of Ah Sahm to replace him as the head of the Tong. Despite the loss of power, Father Jun remains an important part of the narrative. His dynamic with his son changes as well as he becomes more forgiving. After an incident with German silver miners, Father Jun’s health starts to deteriorate rapidly. If the recent events in ‘Warrior’ have you wonder whether Father Jun is dead and Yung has left ‘Warrior,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Father Jun Dead?

Yes, Father Jun is dead in the third season of ‘Warrior.’ Toward the end of season 2, a riot between the Chinese and Irish breaks out in Chinatown, and Father Jun arrives to save his son. He reappears in season 3 after Young Jun is marked for deportation back to China. Young Jun encounters his father in the enclosure where the captive Chinese immigrants wait for the ship to arrive. When Ah Sahm’s negotiations with Mai Ling get Young Jun freed, the latter manages to have his father released as well.

At one point, Father Jun suggests that the Tong should make a deal with the German silver miners outside the town. The police and the Secret Service have been breathing down their neck, so this deal will give them the perfect opportunity to move their counterfeit money. However, during the visit, Ah Sahm notices how horribly the Chinese are treated. When the Germans kill a Chinese boy just to send a message, Hop Wei attacks the Germans, who get completely wiped out. However, during the violent skirmish, Father Jun gets shot, and while he survives, his health begins to deteriorate rapidly.

Father Jun starts to develop signs of dementia and memory loss. One night, Father Jun attacks his son with a knife, nearly killing him. Realizing what he has done, he becomes inconsolable. In episode 9, doctors tell Young Jun they can’t do anything for his father. In a moment of lucidity. Father Jun tells his son to kill him and give him a dignified death. Finally agreeing, Young Jun kills his father by stabbing him in the neck. Afterward, Hop Wei holds Father Jun’s funeral, where Chao eulogizes him.

Did Perry Yung Leave Warrior?

With his character dead, it’s safe to assume that Yung has left ‘Warrior.’ Yung has been a member of the cast since the beginning of the series, with his character serving as an important component of the narrative. Originally from Oakland, California, Yung has appeared in films like ‘Condemned,’ ‘The Jade Pendant,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ ‘Boogie,’ and ‘The Harvest.’ He has also played various roles in TV shows such as ‘The Knick,’ and ‘The Detour.’ Yung is slated to star in the upcoming drama film ‘Sonny Boy,’ portraying a character named Steven.

Yung is quite active on social media, where he is very open about his support for the Hollywood strikes. “They say we actors and writers are unrealistic. Our job is to be realistic! We create worlds in which you can inhabit and find respite. One that reminds you of why you should care about humanity. Capitalism is a system upheld by money only to make money. We would be worked to death if the first Union organizers in America did not fight for the 8 hour work day. What do you do at the end of a hard day? Work more? I personally would prefer to put on my favorite show or movie,” Yung wrote in one of his Instagram posts.

