Warrior Season 3 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

Max’s (previously Cinemax) martial arts period drama series ‘Warrior’ has been developed from the concept originally developed by the legendary Bruce Lee. The plot is set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 1870s, with the Tong Wars serving as an important component in the narrative. In season 3 episode 8, titled ‘You Know When You’re Losing a Fight,’ Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) marries Li Yong (Joe Taslim), but their day of celebration almost inevitably gives way to violence and death. Elsewhere, Buckley (Langley Kirkwood) celebrates his return as the mayor, and Big Bill (Kieran Bew) decides to confront the police chief. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Warrior’ season 3 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Warrior Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

The episode begins with Mai Ling and Li Wong’s wedding. It’s a festive atmosphere in Chinatown. The bride arrives with a procession, and in the presence of almost all the important figures of the neighborhood, the gangsters get married. Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), who was invited in the previous episode, is there and seems to have an unreadable look on his face. However, admittedly, given the history of these siblings, he can’t really be blamed for not showing his real emotions. He winks at his older sister, and that’s all the expression of happiness he allows himself to display.

While Mai Ling and Li Wong get married in a traditional ceremony, Buckley is sworn in as mayor and delivers a rousing anti-Chinese speech. Leary (Dean Jagger) decides to make use of the political capital he has over the man already and ask him to get two Irish youths released from prison. Strickland stops him, reminding him that even if the police chief refused, the force mostly consists of Irishmen. Leary has to figure out something; he can’t just squander the influence they have over Buckley.

The celebration in Chinatown continues as evening rolls in, and Moseley and Lee arrive to crash the wedding. Seeing the relative opulence at display, Moseley wonders whether they are looking at the wrong place. Lee runs into Chao again. When they were in Georgia and immediately after the return, there was an unspoken truce between them as they had bigger concerns. But now, as they have survived the horror that was Lee’s family and killed Happy Jack, they are enemies again, especially with Lee once more becoming a Secret Service agent. The men part ways after uttering subtle threats at each other, promising there will be violence if they don’t cease their current course of action.

When he returns home that night, Young Jun finds his father sitting outside in the cold and discovers that Father Jun is more lucid than he has ever been in the last few days. Later that night, Father Jun attacks his son with a knife and nearly kills him by slicing his throat open. He becomes inconsolable when he regains his senses and realizes what he has done. Meanwhile, Ah Sahm realizes the danger that Yan Mi can potentially face from his own Tong and tells her that she should consider leaving immediately when Young Jun has trained her replacements.

There is a self-destructive streak in Big Bill. In this episode, he gets a promotion because of the meddling of his sister-in-law. Later, he accompanies Leary to get the two Irish youths out of police custody and runs into the police chief, Benjamin Atwood, who challenges him to a fight. Initially reluctant, Big Bill lets out all his pent-up frustration during the brawl. Even though Atwood initially gains an advantage, Big Bill wins, earning the freedom of the two Irish boys. As he later tells his wife, he will probably get arrested for what he has done.

Warrior Season 3 Episode 8 Ending: Is Kong Pak Dead?

Yes, Kong Pak (Mark Dacascos) is dead in the third season of ‘Warrior.’ During the marriage ceremony, Kong Pak takes Li Wong aside, where the elders of the Long Zii Tong are waiting for them. Kong Pak and the elders urge Li Wong to take control of the Tong as Mai Ling’s husband, but he refuses. Father Jun accurately describes Li Wong as a follower, dismissing his son’s speculations that Mai Ling will have her third husband killed just like the second one. As Chao later confirms, Mai Ling likely chose him to be her lover because he has no ambition. Combined with his incredible martial arts skills and sense of honor, this makes Li Wong the perfect protector.

Just as Mai Ling and Li Wong have sex on their wedding night, her agents go around Chinatown, killing all her detractors within Long Zii. The elders are killed, but Kong Pak survives and comes to Mai Ling’s home to confront her. His desire to kill her has suddenly made him an enemy of Li Wing. The two men fight, and Li Wing has to kill Kong Pak to prevent him from coming after Mai Ling. Afterward, Li Wong visits Chao to ensure his friend’s body reaches China. He and Chao talk, and the latter helps him confront reality. Mai Ling may love him, but she married him to survive.

Will Lai Kill Strickland?

The episode ends by revealing that Lai has infiltrated Strickland’s home, and as the estate employs Chinese immigrants, no one has realized that one of the girls from the vineyard they burned in Sonoma is among them. Like Ah Toy, Lai is an expert in the dao and definitely has the capacity to take out Strickland’s guards. But the way the story is being set up this season, Strickland will likely die in Ah Toy’s hands, if he dies at all. But Lai will most likely get her revenge against the man who burned the vineyard on Strickland’s behalf and caused the deaths of her friends.

