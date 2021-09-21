Is FBI: Most Wanted on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

‘FBI: Most Wanted‘ is a crime drama series that centers upon an elite team of officers who take on some of the most dangerous criminals who have been evading the clutches of law enforcement authorities for a long time. As these notorious fugitives try to disrupt the peace of the society, the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, led by criminal profiler Jess LaCroix try to capture them before it’s too late. Created by René Balcer, the show stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Nathaniel Arcand, YaYa Gosselin and is based on the CBS series titled ‘FBI‘ by Dick Wolf & Craig Turk. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!

What is FBI: Most Wanted About?

FBI’s Fugitive Task Force is an elite unit of dedicated officers who are on the constant lookout for twisted fugitives who pose a threat to society. With the Bureau’s Most Wanted List serving as the constant reminder of their duties, the skilled agents use their expertise and experience to fight for the greater good. The elite unit is led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, who, with his enormous wealth of knowledge as a criminal profiler, guides the officers in the right direction. In his relentless efforts to spoil the devious plans of notorious criminals, he finds support from Special Agent Sheryl Barnes, a behavioral psychologist who has previously worked for the New York City Police Department.

With a team of misfits who are extremely dextrous at what they do, LaCroix analyzes the next move of notorious fugitives before embarking on an all-out attempt to capture them. If you want to experience the adrenaline rush that accompanies the action-packed show, then allow us to help you learn all about the show’s streaming details.

Is FBI: Most Wanted on Netflix?

People with a subscription to the streaming giant will have to look for the show on other platforms since it is currently not accessible on Netflix. We recommend our readers watch other shows from the platform’s giant catalog like ‘Deadwind‘ or ‘Mindhunter.’

Is FBI: Most Wanted on Hulu?

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is available for streaming on Hulu + Live TV when it premieres on CBS. Unfortunately, people with a basic subscription won’t have access to the crime drama series, but they can alternatively stream ‘Cardinal‘ or ‘DCI Banks.’

Is FBI: Most Wanted on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular offerings, one can instead purchase their favorite episodes or season here.

Where to Watch FBI: Most Wanted Online?

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is accessible for streaming on CBS’ official website. You can also watch the show on Paramount+. Live streaming service providers like FuboTV, DirecTV, SlingTV, and YouTubeTV also have the crime drama series in their catalogs. One can purchase their favorite seasons on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, PlutoTV, and Vudu. ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is also available on AppleTV, Xfinity, and Spectrum.

How to Stream FBI: Most Wanted for Free?

There are several ways cord cutters can stream ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ free of cost. Platforms like AppleTV, FuboTV, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV come with a 7-day trial, while YouTubeTV offers a 14-day free trial. Therefore, one can use one of the aforementioned details to watch the show free of cost. However, we recommend our readers refrain from using illegal means and always watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

Read More: Where Is FBI: Most Wanted Filmed?