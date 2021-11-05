Is Finch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones (‘X-Men: First Class’), Laura Harrier, Samira Wiley, and Skeet Ulrich, ‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction movie. It revolves around the titular protagonist who is on a quest to search for a new home, accompanied by his dog and an android that he himself built. Unfortunately, the perilous journey throws unexpected challenges in his way, and the ailing inventor is forced to contemplate life-changing existential questions.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the Tom Hanks-starrer is a moving account of friendship, love, and the value of life. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Finch About?

After a cataclysmic solar event leads to countless deaths and turns the world into a wasteland, Finch, an ailing inventor, is forced to live in an underground bunker for almost a decade. Realizing that he is now terminally ill, he creates a robot to take care of his dog, Goodyear- after he has passed away. The trio then embarks on a perilous journey to explore the desolate American West for a new home. Along the way, Finch teaches his robot the value of life so that it can understand why Goodyear matters so much to him. As they face countless hurdles in their journey, Finch’s creation learns all there is to know about love and friendship. The emotional and enlightening journey gives a moving account of what it truly means to be a human being and the importance of fighting for our world even when it is falling apart.

Is Finch on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Finch’ on other platforms since it is not available on the streaming giant. They can also alternatively stream ‘How It Ends‘ or ‘Day of the Dead: Bloodline.’

Is Finch on Hulu?

People who are looking for Tom Hanks-starrer on Hulu will probably be disappointed since it is not available on the streamer. Viewers who are looking for somewhat similar movies can watch ‘2067.’

Is Finch on Amazon Prime?

The Miguel Sapochnik directorial is neither available as on-demand content nor included in Amazon Prime’s current offering. Therefore, we recommend Prime subscribers alternatively stream ‘Light of My Life.’

Is Finch on HBO Max?

Since ‘Finch’ is not available on HBO Max, people with a subscription can watch other science fiction disaster movies like ‘Geostorm‘ or ‘The Day After Tomorrow.’

Where to Watch Finch Online?

Originally scheduled to release in theaters on October 2, 2020, ‘Finch’ got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic several times. The movie was later sold to AppleTV+ and is now all set to premiere on November 5, 2021. Subscribers can watch the post-apocalyptic science fiction film here.

How to Stream Finch for Free?

AppleTV comes with a 7-day (3 months for eligible Apple devices) free trial for first-time subscribers. You can use the offer to watch the movie free of cost, provided you do so in the trial period. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

