Is Flowers in the Attic: The Origin on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Jemima Rooper, T’Shan Williams, Alana Boden, Callum Kerr, and Paul Wesley, ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ is a Lifetime family drama miniseries. The show centers on Olivia Winfield, a strong-willed young woman who gets wooed by Malcom Foxworth, the most eligible bachelor in the country, and ends up falling madly in love with him. When she later becomes the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, it appears that nothing could go wrong in her life.

But the flawless public facade of the unlikely duo hides some harrowing truths that, once exposed, changes everything. The show is a prequel to the famous Lifetime film ‘Flowers in the Attic’ and comes with answers to several pressing questions that have intrigued fans for a while. In case you feel that the show sounds interesting and plan to watch it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Flowers in the Attic: The Origin About?

Olivia Winfield is a headstrong young woman who works hard with her beloved father and lives quite ordinary life. So, when she is approached by Malcom, heir of the famous Foxworth family, Olivia’s life takes a drastic turn. Within a short span of time, the couple falls madly in love with each other and ends up in a whirlwind romance, following which Olivia becomes the mistress of the Foxworth Hall. Unfortunately, she fails to understand the dark reality of the family and is soon caught up in a web of lies and deceit that changes her life forever.

Is Flowers in the Attic: The Origin on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ on some other platform as it is not a part of its massive catalog of television shows and movies. Viewers who are looking for something similar will probably enjoy ‘Bridgerton.’

Is Flowers in the Attic: The Origin on Hulu?

You can watch all the episodes of ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ as soon as they premiere on Hulu + Live TV. However, people with a basic subscription won’t be able to access the series. We recommend our readers watch ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Is Flowers in the Attic: The Origin on Amazon Prime?

‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s extensive offering as of now. People who have a subscription can stream ‘Victoria‘ or ‘Downton Abbey.’

Is Flowers in the Attic: The Origin on HBO Max?

Since HBO Max’s current catalog does not include the drama miniseries, subscribers can instead watch other shows like ‘Elizabeth I (Part 1)‘ or ‘Elizabeth I (Part II).’

Where to Watch Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Online?

‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ is all set to premiere on Lifetime starting July 9 (at 8/7c). People who wish to watch the episodes as soon as they premiere can head to live TV streaming platforms such as SlingTV, FuboTV, FrndlyTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. The show will be accessible for streaming on Lifetime’s official website the following day.

How to Stream Flowers in the Attic: The Origin for Free?

Platforms like FrndlyTV, and Hulu + Live TV come with a 14-day free trial, while SlingTV gives people a 3-day time period to experience its services free of cost. Therefore, if you plan to watch the show, then you can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

