Where is Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime‘s ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ is a family drama series based on the fifth novel of V.C. Andrews’ Dollanganger series titled ‘Garden of Shadows.’ The show follows a young strong-headed woman named Olivia Winfield, who falls for Malcom Foxworth, a handsome man who is regarded as one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. Although the whirlwind romance soon leads to a serious commitment, Olivia’s life falls apart when she discovers the uncomfortable truths about her lover.

The harrowing story of love, betrayal, and tragedies is shot mostly indoors in locations depicting the luxurious lifestyle of the Foxworth family accurately. The series portrays the emotional turmoil of Olivia, all the while capturing the many dark secrets of the Foxworth family with its unsettling visuals. In case you are also intrigued by the show’s brilliant camerawork and wonder where exactly it is filmed, then we have got you covered.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Filming Locations

‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ is filmed entirely in Romania. The southeastern European country is best known for well-preserved preserved medieval towns and scenic outdoor locations that include the Carpathian Mountains and the forested region of Transylvania. The production in the region commenced sometime in June 2021 and was wrapped in the following month on July 27, 2021. The filming in Romania is limited to a very specific destination in the country. Curious to learn more about it? Then allow us to be your guide.

Bucharest, Romania

The principal photography of the Lifetime series is done in Bucharest. Located in the southern parts of Romania, the capital city is the commercial center of the country and is famous for its communist-era architectural marvels. Since the shooting for the family drama miniseries was done at a time when the world was reeling with the second wave of COVID-19, the cast and crew had to take several precautions to ensure that there were no delays in production.

One of the safety measures included strict isolation, which prevented the actors from spending more time with each other off-screen. The filming is primarily done in Castel Film Studios, which has a rich history that goes back to the early 90s. Over the decades, the studio has been involved in over 250 international feature film production and countless other projects.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Cast

Jemima Rooper headlines the Lifetime series by essaying the role of Olivia Winfield, a strong-headed young woman who falls in love with the most eligible bachelor in her country. The actress is best known for her role in ‘The Girlfriend Experience‘ or ‘Gold Digger.’ Max Irons appears as Olivia’s lover Malcolm Foxworth. You may recall watching the English actor in ‘The White Queen’ or ‘Condor.’ Hannah Dodd plays the role of Corrine Foxworth. Her noteworthy works include ‘Find Me in Paris‘ or ‘Anatomy of a Scandal.’

Meanwhile, Paul Wesley portrays John Amos, and Alana Boden appears as Alicia Foxworth. Other noteworthy cast members include Callum Kerr as Christopher Foxworth, T’Shan Williams as Nella, Harry Hamlin as Mr. Winfield, Kate Mulgrew as Mrs. Steiner, Kelsey Grammer as Garland Foxworth, Buck Braithwaite as Mal Foxworth, Luke Fetherston as Joel Foxworth, and Jordan Peters as Harry.

