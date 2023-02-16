Is Ghostface Killah Dating? Does He Have Kids?

Dennis Coles, popularly known by his stage name Ghostface Killah, is a rapper and the OG member of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. The other members of Wu-Tang Clan were RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa. Being widely recognized as one of the founding figures of hip-hop, Ghostface Killah is a well-known figure in the genre. He has solidified his place in music history through his musical undertakings or the range of other projects he has undertaken over the past few decades. As a former reality show star and famous rapper, he is no stranger to the public though they are certainly curious about his personal life. If you are in the same boat, here is what we know about Ghostface Killah’s romantic life and family.

Ghostface Killah’s Family and Background

Despite achieving great fame and popularity, Dennis’s life wasn’t always a walk in the park. The rapper was born and raised in the Stapleton Houses housing project in Staten Island, New York City, and emerged from a life of poverty. Raised by a single mother, Dennis knew since childhood that he had to make it out of his economic condition. He had to take care of his siblings, two of whom reportedly suffered from muscular dystrophy. Coming from such poverty can deeply affect a child, and the same happened with the former reality TV star who was arrested at 15. During his teens, he became acquainted with Robert Diggs, aka RZA, a local hip-hop personality.

Dennis as Ghostface Killah was enlisted to join Diggs’ massively ambitious project, the Wu-Tang Clan, along with RZA’s cousins GZA and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Park Hill locals Method Man, U-God, Inspectah Deck, and Raekwon The Chef and, later, Brooklyn’s Masta Killa. Since the early 90s, Ghostface’s career started to take off after he made appearances on videos of other Clan members till he dropped his first album, ‘Ironman’ in 1996, which featured at number two on Billboard 200. Since then, he has never looked back. Eventually, he left the group to focus on his solo career.

His other albums include ‘Supreme Clientele,’ ‘Bulletproof Wallets,’ ‘The Pretty Toney Album,’ ‘Fishscale, More Fish,’ ‘The Big Doe Rehab,’ ‘Ghostdini: Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City,’ ‘Apollo Kids,’ ‘Twelve Reasons to Die,’ ’36 Seasons,’ ‘Twelve Reasons to Die II,’ ‘Ghostface Killahs,’ and others. The star has also made other on-screen appearances, including ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Big Pun: The Legacy,’ ‘When in Rome,’ and others.

Is Ghostface Killah Dating Anyone?

Despite having children, Ghostface Killah is reportedly single, as his relationships did not last for varied reasons. Though the rapper has not made all his relationships public, nor has he revealed who his baby mommas are, he was reportedly dating Kelsey Nykole and made an appearance alongside him on the VH1 series, ‘Couples Therapy.’ Ghostface has also reportedly dated Sophia Diggs, the sister of RZA. It is likely that Sophia is one of his baby momma and possibly the mother of Sun God; however, it is uncertain. As of writing, the rap legend is currently single and focusing on his career in music.

Ghostface Killah’s Kids

Although information regarding Ghostface Killah and his connection to the Wu-Tang Clan has been well-documented throughout the years, there is little known about the rapper’s personal life. Reportedly he is the father to three sons and a daughter, although there are few facts available about any of them, including who their mothers are. While it is certain that Ghostface has three sons who have made a name for themselves in the music industry, details about his daughter are speculated.

Dennis Ames, better known by his stage name Sun God, chose to walk on his father’s footprints and launch a solo rap career, representing Staten Island, New York, just as his father and the rest of Wu-Tang have done for years. He joined forces with other members of the second generation of Wu-Tang, known as 2nd Generation Wu, including iNTeLL, the son of U-God; PXWER, the son of Method Man; and “Young Dirty Bastard,” the son of the late “Old Dirty Bastard.” Dennis got himself in hot waters after he was arrested twice, once in 2013 and then in 2016, for attempted second-degree criminal weapon possession. He has released albums, including ‘The Living Daylights,’ ‘A Dirty Tomorrow,’ ‘Ghostface Killahs,’ and ‘Diplomatic Clientele.’

Supreme Intelligence Coles is Ghostface’s second son. He, too, followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the rap industry. Supreme graduated from Morgan State University. Despite problems between the father and son, they appear to have resolved their issues. Supreme is a gifted lyricist like his father, and in 2014, they and Sun God performed a rap freestyle for the Forbez DVD. This performance allowed fans to see what he was capable of. Supreme has released different songs, including ‘Prince Akeem,’ ‘Oh No,’ ‘Thankful,’ “Thug Thizzle,’ ‘Miracles,’ ‘Control,’ ‘Love, Peace, Happiness,’ and ‘School Work.’

Infinite Coles, Ghostface’s third child, is a musician as well and, like Supreme, has grown up with a little more estranged connection from his father. Infinite said in a 2017 interview with Nylon that the discovery of his sexuality caused tension in his connection with his father throughout his early years. He did, however, acknowledge that things have improved recently and that he and Ghostface are now on better terms.

