Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is a drama series based around the formation and journey of a hip-hop group consisting of young, Black men in the 1990s. Constantly caught between a life of crime and their way out of it through music, the show’s central characters follow a remarkable path to success. However, it is also fraught with low points and personal darkness, making the saga an intriguing, cultural tale that is surprisingly personal while also painting a detailed picture of the times during which the group was formed. So just how much of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is based on a true story? We decided to dig into it and find out.

Is Wu-Tang a True Story?

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is partly based on a true story. The show is co-created by RZA (Robert Fitzgerald Diggs) and Alex Tse, the former being considered the de-facto leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, around whom the show centers. RZA, who produced most of their initial music and continued to influence it deeply for many years, formed the hip hop group in 1992, with a name partly inspired by the 1983 martial arts film ‘Shaolin and Wu-Tang.’ The show also takes direction from the 2009 book ‘The Tao of Wu’ by RZA and Chris Norris, which delves into the music producer’s journey and philosophical leanings.

Much like in real life with the group’s formation, the show is set amidst a backdrop of crime and the crack epidemic in 1990s New York. It details how its members came together, under chosen aliases, and embarked on their hip-hop journey together whilst battling the constant pull of a life of violence and crime. The childhood experiences of some of the central figures, including RZA, are also recreated, as well as some truly dark times that the group members faced, including the deaths of close friends and brushes with homelessness. This makes their eventual and unlikely success all the more enthralling, which it was in real life as well.

The Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’, was a critical success, added to their already wide underground fame as individual artists, and is still considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. Their model, too, was unlike those seen in the music industry until then— with the group’s individual members signed on with different labels through which they released solo albums, whilst also coming together as the Wu-Tang Clan under a separate label.

The narrative of the show, therefore, attempts to encompass a complex web of stories and experiences, which then have to be condensed into the format of an episodic series. It benefits from the input of many of the Wu-Tang Clan’s members, including Method Man, an executive producer on the show, and Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and GZA who all come aboard as consulting producers. Many of the hip-hop group’s members were also consulted first hand about specific incidences of their past, which leads us to another one of the show’s many intriguing aspects.

Described as fictionalized history, the show does take dramatic license and occasionally strays away from real-life events. One reason for this is that the complicated narrative spanning many years needed to be condensed into a series, but also because some of the details are likely too dark and were thought best to be left out. Perhaps the best example of this is Ghostface Killah (Dennis Coles), one of the lead members of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose character also plays a central role in the show’s narrative. The musician wanted the character representing him to portray an even darker, more violent figure, seemingly more accurate to his real-life persona. However, he was eventually dissuaded by RZA, who, whilst talking about his conversation with his long-time collaborator, said that there are certain things that one doesn’t talk about.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ therefore mixes fact and fiction to capture the essence of the Wu-Tang Clan and its members’ remarkable journey. And whereas viewers might not get every detail of every aspect of their lives, what they will get, considering the involvement of so many of the group’s members in the making of the show, is the story of these hip-hop legends straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

Read More: Where is Wu-Tang: An American Saga Filmed?