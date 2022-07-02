Is GI Jane a True Story? Is Jordan O’Neil Based on a Real Navy Lieutenant?

With Ridley Scott at the helm, the 1997 military drama film ‘GI. Jane’ sometimes misses its strong message of gender equality in the stylistic conundrum. However, for the fans of army movies, this film is unusual, coming from the vision of the auteur filmmaker. When people call the Navy gender-biased, they decide that if women can compete alongside men, they will integrate the women into all stages of the workforce. Thus begins the journey of Lieutenant Jordan O’Neil, who must make a case for women in the team. However, you must wonder whether the cinematic narrative has a grain of truth. In that case, allow us to venture further.

Is GI Jane Based on a True Story?

No, ‘GI Jane’ is not based on a true story. While the US Navy SEAL drill and other stylistic ploys hold some truth, the crux of the tale remains fictional. Ridley Scott directed the film from a screenplay by David Twohy and Danielle Alexandra. The latter also wrote the story, and she borrowed inspiration from various sources. ‘GI Jane’ could refer to the medic in the GI Joe team, with the code name Nurse. In another usage, GI Jane refers to a girl in the US military, or more generally, a girl who obtains a traditionally all-male occupation or hobby. There has also been a 1951 film of the same name, which may have been instrumental in the US military usage.

However, the movie shines, thanks to an admirable performance on behalf of Demi Moore. The veteran actress and the rest of the cast endured a replica boot camp in Florida to prepare for their roles. On the other hand, Viggo Mortensen got ready for the position all by himself for several months. He went to an actual training session in Naval Base Coronado and even spoke to active and retired Navy SEALS to get first-hand experiences. However, some of the cast members were furious that Mortensen did not undergo rigorous training, which is what the actor wanted for a set dynamic. Demi Moore was so excited about the project that she even contacted former President Bill Clinton to obtain funds from the US Department of Defense.

While the funding did not materialize, Demi Moore still went on to deliver a charming performance. In her memoir ‘Inside Out,’ the actress called the film her proudest professional achievement. Meanwhile, in 2016, the US Navy SEALs started recruiting women in a welcome feat. However, it takes around two years of training before a SEAL becomes eligible for combat. In reality, the early stages of training take place in Coronado, California. After that, trainees must complete Airborne training, cold-weather training in Alaska, and SQTs. Moreover, a Delta soldier would never have to train with a SEAL BUD. While the SEALs are Tier 2 special forces (apart from SEAL Team 6), Delta commandos are Tier 1 special forces.

To train together, therefore, Deltas have to move from the army to the Navy and downgrade from Tier 1 to Tier 2. Accordingly, some of the aspects are appendages to heighten the drama. The movie, high in the dramatic quotient, became trending on the eve of Oscars 2022, as the joke of Chris Rock about Jada Pinkett Smith and ‘GI Jane 2’ landed him a much-debated slap from Will Smith. Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald appearance (a result of alopecia) led to Chris Rock cracking the joke, as Demi Moore’s character shaved her head for the film. While the comment and the subsequent action broke social media, it also revived the underrated Ridley Scott movie in the popular imagination. However, the film feels freer to stick to the realm of fiction, although it conceals a message relevant to the time.

