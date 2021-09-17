Is Gold Rush’s Monica Beets Pregnant?

Focusing on a few family-run gold mining companies that operate in North and South America, ‘Gold Rush’ shows us the nitty-gritty of everything mining for gold brings to the table. Cameras follow the hardworking miners around and document their lives as well as their mining efforts, mainly in the Klondike region of Yukon, Canada, among other places.

The daughter of acclaimed miner Tony Beets, Monica Beets is a strength to be reckoned with. She carved a name for herself in a male-dominated occupation and is presently a critical part of the family’s gold mining crew. However, fans have recently begun speculating that she might be pregnant. Let’s explore the details and find out the answer, shall we?

Is Monica Beets From Gold Rush Pregnant?

Monica Beets married Taylor Mayes in Dawson City in August 2018. The two had reportedly met while working and seemed very into each other. Their beautiful wedding ceremony was also documented on the show. Since settling down with her husband, Monica has faced numerous speculations regarding her pregnancy. However, she and her husband have always preferred to keep their private life under wraps and never addressed such rumors.

2020 saw the gold miner come under the speculation gun for a supposed pregnancy. The rumor reportedly rose after Monica was spotted throwing up while working the excavator. Additionally, her being sick just weeks prior to the throw-up did nothing but strengthen such assumptions. The speculations reached such levels that fans were genuinely worried about her condition and whether she should be handling heavy machinery. Although the rumors stayed for long and were widely discussed in the media and the internet, Monica and her husband decided to remain silent. They refused to address the assumption and ultimately let it die out on its own.

2021 saw the allegations resurface when users began discussing Monica’s supposed pregnancy on social media. It is unclear as to what gave rise to such rumors, but they spread far and wide, and before long, each clip of the show was analyzed for any signs related to pregnancy. However, like the previous time, Monica and Taylor chose not to address the rumors. They have neither denied nor confirmed the pregnancy rumors as of yet.

However, one should keep in mind that there are no official reports on the gold miner’s alleged pregnancy. Additionally, the ‘Gold Rush’ crew uploaded a picture from the sets of season 12, and at a glance, Monica seems to have lost weight and does not appear to be pregnant. Besides, even her social media profiles give no hint or clue about her being an expecting mother. Thus, recent developments hint towards Monica Beets not being pregnant. However, she and Taylor Mayes are yet to address the numerous rumors that plague their everyday life.

Read More: Who Is the Richest Gold Rush Cast Member?