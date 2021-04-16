‘Gold Rush’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of determined miners and their family-run mining companies as they try to mine a fortune in gold in the continents of North America and South America. The show started with the miners in Alaska and then moved over to the Klondike region in Yukon, Canada. The gold miners have also been known to have mined in Guyana, Oregon, and Colorado. With a massive amount of gold being mined, you sure must be wondering how much the hardworking miners are worth today. Well, we come bearing answers!

6. Freddy Dodge – $400,000

Freddy joined the show in season 1 as a part of Jack and Todd Hoffman’s crew. He is a gold recovery expert who knows precisely how and where to hit the motherlode and get the best nuggets while mining. He built Monster Red, his very own wash plant, which proved very successful as it managed to recover over 4000 ounces of gold in just two seasons. An experienced gold miner, Freddy has also mined his own claim alongside his brother Derek in the Carmacks mine in Yukon, Canada, which proved highly profitable.

Over the years, Freddy has built up over forty years of experience in mining gold. In January 2021, he put all his experience and knowledge to use by starting a new spin-off show called ‘Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue,’ where he guides struggling mining companies with his expertise and helps them make their fortune. With such an impressive career, it is not surprising that Freddy Dodge’s net worth is around $400,000.

5. Chris Doumitt – $600,000

Chris never thought he would end up as a gold miner on a mining reality show when he grew up on a farm. Though he does credit his success in gold mining to his farm upbringing, saying, “Being a farm boy, you don’t have working hours. You do the job for as long as it takes until it’s done.” Chris was first spotted on the show as a carpenter when the Hoffmans hired him to build a cabin. However, he was so fascinated by the art of mining that he stayed on and became an experienced miner over time, gaining significant achievements in the field.

Apart from appearing on the show, Chris has his own cigar company called Doumitt Gold Cigar, through which he sells high-quality cigars and branded accessories. Sources have also revealed that Chris loves making his own wine and is also a competitive rifle shooter in his free time. With a successful business and being paid almost $25,000 per episode of ‘Gold Rush,’ Chris Doumitt’s current net worth is estimated at around $600,000.

4. Rick Ness – $5 Million

Before his highly successful mining career, Rick Ness was a part of a talented band called the .357 String Band. He learned to play upright bass after his football career was ruined because of an injury. Rick and the .357 String Band toured extensively around the world and even released three well-received albums. Rick got acquainted with Parker Schnabel during the band’s stopover at Alaska and decided to join the crew from season 3.

Rick had next to no experience in mining when he joined the crew in season 3 but proved himself to be a fast learner. Rick soon gained Parker’s trust and was made the foreman of his crew. Rick has found great success in gold mining, and much of his money is made in the mines. Also, with Rick getting paid an estimated $25,000 per episode along with his earnings from the .357 String Band, Rick Ness’ current net worth is around $5 million.

3. Roger Schnabel – $7.5 Million

Son of legendary gold miner John Schnabel, Roger Schnabel had been involved in mining from a young age. Apart from finding his fortune in the mines, Roger owns and operates Southeast Road Builders, a road contractor business. Roger is also a co-owner of the Big Nugget Mine, a gold mine in Alaska. A brilliant businessman, an excellent miner, and a reality TV star, it is no surprise that Roger has managed to amass quite a fortune through his resilience and hard work. Currently, it is estimated that Roger Schnabel’s net worth is around $7.5 million, though it regularly varies from source to source.

2. Parker Schnabel – $10 Million

Roger Schnabel’s son, Parker Schnabel, has lived and breathed among miners and heavy machinery since childhood. He joined the family mining company at the young age of 16 and soon proved his worth by running it successfully. Mentored by his late grandfather, John, Parker has been highly successful in the gold mines. Sources state that Parker has mined over $13 million in gold ever since he stepped foot inside the mines.

Along with gathering his fortune from the mines, Parker is also the owner of Big Nugget Mine and stars in his own ‘Gold Rush’ spin-off show called ‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail.’ With such an awe-inspiring career and a host of laurels under his belt, it is estimated that Parker Schnabel’s net worth is around $10 million.

1. Tony Beets – $15 Million

A regular from the show’s second season, Tony Beets is one of the biggest miners in the Klondike region. A Dutch by birth, he grew up on a farm before deciding to move to Canada and earn a living. One of the most experienced miners in the show, Beets often helps the other mining families with his valuable advice. Beets also prides himself on training a new generation of miners and is known to give employment to teenagers who are able to take his training and pass his rigorous assessments.

The majority of Beets’ wealth comes from the numerous gold mines he owns in the Yukon region, as well as the significant success and fortune he found while mining for gold. Furthermore, being a reality TV star, he is paid an estimated $25,000 per episode. Currently, it is estimated that Tony Beets has accumulated a massive net worth of $15 million.

