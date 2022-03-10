Is Good Girls Season 5 Cancelled?

Developed by Jenna Bans, the creator of ABC’s ‘Off the Map,’ ‘Good Girls’ is an NBC original heist drama series. The story follows three Michigan-based mothers, two of whom are sisters. With their backs against the wall, they decide to pull off an unlikely heist at a suburban supermarket. Despite their hesitation, they gather more money than they initially expected. In the process, they attract the attention of the supermarket manager and local criminal gangs. Caught in a web of lies, secrecy, family crisis, heists, and debt, the world of the titular good girls, turns upside down.

Following its original release in February 2018, critics praised the series because of its strong lead cast ensemble and its dedicated performances. Following the fourth season’s release, you must wonder whether a fifth installment will see the light of day. Mainly as several media outlets reported that the shorter fifth season would conclude the series, the question regarding its release may crop up in your mind. If the question is bugging you, let us put an end to your discontents.

Good Girls Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Good Girls’ season 4 premiered on March 7, 2021, on NBC, with the season finale premiering on July 22, 2021. The fourth season packs sixteen episodes with runtimes ranging from 41 to 44 minutes. Let us now delve into a speculated fifth season’s specifics and see whether it is officially canceled.

Unfortunately, we do not have hopeful news for the show’s fans. The fifth season was unofficially in the books. However, the original network NBC announced the show’s cancellation on June 25, 2021, while the fourth season was still airing. As a reaction to the cancellation news, lead cast member Mae Whitman said that she was going to cry. Several factors come to the fore if we speculate the reasons behind its cancellation. Although the series has been billed as a Netflix Original Series in several countries, the show originated from the house of television network NBC. Curiously enough, all the four seasons performed on the streaming platform with visible success, often appearing in its top ten list across countries.

However, it did not see the same light of success on NBC. Due to the show’s success on Netflix, fans speculated that a fifth season was imminent. Moreover, the fourth season does not put a decisive end to the story. Amidst the show’s cancellation rumors, the three lead stars also agreed to pay cuts in the prospective fifth season. However, it seemed like that was not enough to guarantee the show’s return. There were also creative differences among the show’s crew members. The allegedly tainted off-screen relationship between co-stars Christina Hendricks and Manny Montana was the icing on the cake.

However, the primary reason behind the show’s cancellation is the drop in the show’s ratings in its home network. In the 2020-2021 season, NBC delivered 19 shows, among which ‘Good Girls’ was at the very bottom. It also received the lowest ratings in the 18 to 49 age demographic, which the advertisers usually target. Compared to the 5.98 million viewers of the pilot, the fourth season premiere, “One Night in Bangkok,” attracted only about 1.68 million, which did not look good for the show. Therefore, it is evident that ‘Good Girls’ season 5 stands officially canceled.

