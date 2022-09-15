Is Goodnight Mommy on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Matt Sobel, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ is a psychological horror movie about a small family of three comprising twin brothers and their mother. When the brothers, Elias and Lucas, arrive at their house, they see their mother’s face wrapped in facial bandages after an apparent facial surgery. However, after noticing the strange behavior of the woman, the brothers suspect that she may not be their bother but is instead an impostor. Their attempts to uncover the whereabouts of their mother unravel into an unfortunate series of events.

Starring Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, and Nicholas Crovetti, the film is sure to keep you glued to the edge of your seats as the truth is revealed one by one. The identity of the actual villain, along with their actions, is sure to surprise and shock the viewers. The film is a remake of the 2014 Austrian movie If you want to check out the movie, here’s how you can do it.

What is Goodnight Mommy About?

Based on the eponymous 2014 Austrian movie, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ follows twin brothers Elias and Lucas, who become suspicious of their mother following her strange behavior. The boys suspect that the woman claiming to be their mother might be an impostor. As the boys try and unravel the truth, they are forced to take drastic actions, though the actual reality might throw the viewers for a loop. For those interested in watching the film, here’s how you can do it.

Is Goodnight Mommy on Netflix?

No, ‘Goodnight Mummy’ is not available on Netflix. However, the platform does offer some excellent psychological horrors like ‘Cam‘ and ‘The Perfection.’ Both movies are sure to make the fans of the genre more than happy with their thrilling storylines.

Is Goodnight Mommy on Hulu?

Hulu does not have ‘Goodnight Mommy,’ but do not let that disappoint you. Subscribers can instead check out similar movies such as ‘Run‘ and ‘Black Swan.’ The films take viewers through mindboggling journeys that they cannot help but watch with bated breath.

Is Goodnight Mommy on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ is available on Amazon Prime. Members can watch the Naomi Watts-starrer here.

Is Goodnight Mommy on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not offer ‘Goodnight Mommy,’ its vast media library more than makes up for it. For those intrigued b the premise of the Matt Sobel directorial, we recommend ‘Last Night in Soho‘ and ‘The Shining.’ With captivating storylines and talented actors, the movies are sure to satisfy the fans of psychological horrors.

Where to Watch Goodnight Mommy Online?

As of writing, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ is exclusively available on Amazon Prime. This means that the movie cannot be watched on any other platform.

How to Stream Goodnight Mommy for Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to its new users, which can be utilized to watch ‘Goodnight Mommy’ for free. We urge our readers not to use any illegal means to watch the movie. Paying relevant platforms goes a long way in helping those who have worked hard to bring you your favorite films.

Read More: Where Was Goodnight Mommy Filmed?