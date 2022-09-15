Where Was Goodnight Mommy Filmed?

A remake of the 2014 Austrian eponymous movie by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, Amazon Prime’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ is a psychological thriller film directed by Matt Sobel. The narrative follows twin brothers, Elias and Lucas, as they arrive at their mother’s country house. Upon their arrival, when they notice that her entire face is covered in bandages — due to recent cosmetic surgery, she claims — something seems off to both of them despite her reasonable explanation.

Soon, the mother sets restricting house rules and does things that a loving mother would never do. So, as the twins notice these bizarre behaviors, they begin to question if the woman underneath the bandages is their mother or not. The remake does justice to the original narrative with the help of brilliant performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, and Peter Hermann. The backdrop of the secluded country house makes one wonder where ‘Goodnight Mommy’ was actually shot. If you have the same question bugging your mind, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same and put your mind at ease!

Goodnight Mommy Filming Locations

‘Goodnight Mommy’ was filmed in New Jersey and New York, specifically in Somerset County and New York City. The principal photography for the mystery thriller commenced in May 2021 and seemingly ended in June of the same year. So, without further ado, let us take you to all the specific locations where the Matt Sobel directorial was filmed!

Somerset County, New Jersey

A majority of the sequences of ‘Goodnight Mommy’ were lensed across Somerset County, a county situated in the northcentral part of New Jersey. In particular, the production team set up camp in the township of Bedminster in the county to tape many pivotal sequences for the film, possibly including the country house scenes. As a matter of fact, to have a smooth production process, the filming unit reportedly worked with different town entities such as the Township Committee as well as the Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department, and let them know beforehand that they would construct a barn to burn down later.

New York City, New York

Additional portions of ‘Goodnight Mommy’ were also seemingly taped in New York City, the most populous city in the United States. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were specifically spotted taping a few sequences in Brooklyn, which is the most populated borough of New York City. Situated at the southern tip of the State of New York, the Big Apple houses a number of famous tourist attractions, such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the Stonewall Inn, and many more.

