Is Gran Turismo on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on an inspiring true story, ‘Gran Turismo’ is a biographical sports drama movie that revolves around a teenage ‘Gran Turismo’ player who manages to become a professional racecar driver after making a name for himself in the gaming world. Directed by Neill Blomkamp, it is alternatively titled ‘Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story’ and features compelling onscreen performances by Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, and Emelia Hartford. Although receiving mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere, the underdog drama gives a feel-good vibe while the racetrack action keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Thus, it is likely to intrigue you enough to know more about this film, including where to watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Gran Turismo About?

‘Gran Turismo’ chronicles the life of a teenage ‘Gran Turismo’ player named Jann Mardenborough whose impressive and unmatched gaming skills earn him the winning title of a series of Nissan competitions. Following these achievements, he realizes his dream of becoming a real-life professional racecar driver. Along with him, a failed former racecar driver and an idealistic motorsport executive also make it big in one of the most elite sports in the world. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the film yourself!

Is Gran Turismo on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be a bit disappointed to learn that ‘Gran Turismo’ is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. If you are looking to watch something similar, feel free to stream ‘Børning 3: Asphalt Burning.’

Is Gran Turismo on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Gran Turismo’ elsewhere, as it is not a part of the streamer right now. Alternatively, you can choose to check out other movies along the same line using your subscription, such as ‘Speed Racer.’

Is Gran Turismo on Hulu?

At present, ‘Gran Turismo’ is not included in Hulu’s content library. Subscribers looking for something similar may turn to movies like ‘Ford v Ferrari.’

Is Gran Turismo on Amazon Prime?

‘Gran Turismo’ is currently not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog of content. However, you can make the most of your subscription and turn to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, including ‘Ride Like a Girl‘ and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum.’

Where to Watch Gran Turismo Online?

Since ‘Gran Turismo’ has had an exclusive theatrical release, there is currently no way for you to watch the movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Nonetheless, if you wish to have a more immersive viewing experience, you can catch the film in the nearest theater by checking show timings and booking tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How to Stream Gran Turismo for Free?

Currently, ‘Gran Turismo’ is only available to watch on the big screen, which means you don’t have the option to stream it online for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any of the streaming platforms providing a free trial to new subscribers. Nevertheless, we encourage our viewers to pay for the content they wish to watch and stray away from illegal methods to do the same.

