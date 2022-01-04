Is Harriet Dyer Married? Who is Her Husband? Does She Have Kids?

Harriet Dyer is an Australian actress born on October 17, 1988, in Townsville, Queensland. From early on, she had an interest in acting and attended the National Institute of Dramatic Art. After that, she went on to complete a full-time acting course from the Actor’s Centre Australia before graduating in 2011. Dyer appears in the 2012 TV mockumentary series ‘Micro Nation.’

Dyer continued to take up notable roles in several productions, especially the television series ‘Love Child’ and ‘No Activity.’ The actress has gained even more popularity with the TV sitcom ‘American Auto,’ where she essays the character of Sadie. Since fans are highly curious about Harriet Dyer’s off-screen life, here is everything we know so far!

Harriet Dyer’s Husband

Harriet Dyer is happily married to her ‘No Activity’ co-star Patrick Brammall. In 2015, the 33-year-old actress was speculated to be in a long-distance relationship with actor Ben Lawson, known for the Netflix series ‘Firefly Lane.’ However, it seems that fate had other plans. Dyer met Brammall while filming the Australian comedy show. As per reports, the two were first rumored to be dating in October 2016, when he commented on her Instagram post.

Patrick Brammall is a talented Australian actor who has starred in prominent roles in the comedy series ‘A Moody Christmas’ and ‘Offspring.’ He was previously married to schoolteacher Samantha Nield, who was a crew member on the set of his TV series ‘The Alice.’ The former couple married in 2013 but unfortunately got divorced. And eventually, Brammall found love again with Dyer.

In an August 2017 interview with The Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Confidential, Dyer confirmed her relationship with Brammall. She then decided to shift base to the US, where Brammall was residing. She stated, “I think you want to be close to the person you’re with… but I think it was a natural thing anyway, I’d probably do it even if he was still here.”

Dyer and Brammall tied the knot in March 2021, just five days after getting engaged on vacation to Tampa. He shared the news of their fairytale wedding with fans on Instagram. The lovely pair has always been supportive of each other’s professional achievements. The sweet pictures they keep posting with their cute dog Walt on their social media get a lot of attention from fans.

Harriet Dyer’s Daughter

Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall adopted a baby girl born on September 16, 2021. Dyer announced the news on her social media with adorable snaps of their newborn daughter, lovingly named Joni Jane Brooklyn Brammall.

Dyer and Brammall are currently enjoying being new parents and are also doing extremely well individually on the professional front. Here’s wishing them many more years of family bliss and successful careers.

