Is House of the Dragon on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ books and his 2018 novel ‘Fire & Blood,’ ‘House of Dragon’ is a fantasy drama series created by him and Ryan J. Condal. It serves as a prequel to the beloved series ‘Game of Thrones,’ detailing the events that lead to the mighty end of the House Targaryen.

Featuring a stellar cast including Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Matt Smith, the series amazes viewers with its visual scale and intricately detailed narrative. Naturally, fans of the original series have been waiting for the prequel with bated breath, and if you are one such curious admirer, here are all the details you need to know!

What is House of the Dragon About?

Set 200 years before ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ delves into the tragic destruction of the Targaryens, one of the forty dynamic dragonlord families in the Valyrian Freehold. With several contenders for the Iron Throne, blood relations turn on one another in the ultimate quest for power, leading to the deadly civil war called the Dance of Dragons. Gradually, the foundation of House Targaryen begins crumbling from its internal conflict, and eventually, they lose all their glory as well as their mythical beasts. Now, if your interest is piqued and you wish to watch the intriguing series, allow us to tell you how.

Is House of the Dragon on Netflix?

No, ‘House of the Dragon’ is not on Netflix. However, you can enjoy similar shows about complex family politics on the streaming giant, such as ‘Medici‘ and ‘Vikings Valhalla.’

Is House of the Dragon on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu does not have ‘House of the Dragon’ in its vast content library. Instead, subscribers can check out interesting alternatives, like ‘Salem‘ and ‘The Tudors.’

Is House of the Dragon on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime users will have to look for ‘House of the Dragon’ on other platforms, as currently, it is not included in the streamer’s content catalog. Although worry not, as you still have a plethora of equally immersive options to binge-watch, we recommend you to check out ‘The Wheel of Time‘ and ‘Merlin.’

Is House of the Dragon on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘House of the Dragon’ is an HBO original series and hence, is available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out all the details here.

Is House of the Dragon on Disney+?

Disney+ has a variety of shows and movies, but ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t one of them. Though don’t be discouraged, as the streaming platform has a lot of entertaining fantasy drama series to enjoy, such as ‘Loki‘ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.’

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Online?

Apart from HBO Max, you can watch ‘House of the Dragon’ on DirecTV. For now, these are the only two methods for you to witness the magical saga of the Targaryens and their dragons.

How to Stream House of the Dragon For Free?

Luckily, DirecTV offers first-time users a 5-day free trial, so you can avail it to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ for free. However, you can only watch episodes till the trial period lasts. Thus, we advise our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to catch their favorite movies and TV shows rather than resorting to illegal means to do so.

