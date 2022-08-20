Where is House of the Dragon Filmed?

Based on the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ books and novel ‘Fire & Blood’ by George R. R. Martin, HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ is created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal that serves as a prequel to the popular series ‘Game of Thrones.’ Set nearly two centuries prior to the events of the parent show, the narrative recounts the epic history and the rise and fall of House Targaryen. It chronicles all the events that lead to the Targaryen war of succession, that is, the Dance of the Dragons, connecting several plotlines to the original show.

Up until now, the fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ had only heard about some characters but now thanks to ‘House of the Dragons,’ they finally get to see these characters come to life and follow them on their journey. The narrative also involves many similar elements and themes, including dragons, that are bound to take the viewers down memory lane but at the same time, make them look forward to each episode as well. Moreover, there are several iconic locations that you may spot in the series, making you wonder if the filming unit utilized the same sites as those of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Well, allow us to provide you with the necessary details and put your mind at ease!

House of the Dragon Filming Locations

‘House of the Dragon’ is filmed in Spain, England, Portugal, Croatia, and the USA, specifically in Extremadura, Catalonia, Andalucía, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Hertfordshire, Hampshire, Surrey, Castelo Branco District, Dubrovnik, and California. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series commenced in April 2021. The production got halted in July 2021 for two days due to a positive COVID-19 case among the cast and crew members. Finally, the shooting was seemingly wrapped up by February 2022. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the HBO series!

Extremadura, Spain

Many pivotal scenes for ‘House of the Dragon’ are lensed in Extremadura, an autonomous community in Spain. To be specific, the production team sets up camp in and around the city of Cáceres. In fact, in October 2021, they were spotted taping several sequences for the debut season in Trujillo Alcazaba at Pl. del Castillo, 1, 10200 Trujillo. The castle stands in for Casterly Rock, the ancestral stronghold of House Lannister.

the new house of the dragon recording location in caceres, spain! pic.twitter.com/iv6hQWhql2 — best of house of the dragon (@besthedragon) October 11, 2021

Moreover, Arco de la Estrella at C. Arco de la Estrella and Cathedral of Santa María at Pl. Sta. María, 3 serve as important filming sites for the series. In addition, many exterior shots are recorded across the city, including Plaza de San Jorge, Plaza San Mateo, Calle Amargura, Cuesta de Aldana, and Calle Adarve de Santa Ana.

Other Locations in Spain

A few portions of the series are also captured in Lloret de Mar, a Mediterranean coastal town in Catalonia. As per reports, the cast and crew members of ‘House of the Dragon’ utilize the premises of Castillo de La Calahorra, which is situated in La Calahorra in the province of Granada. The historical architecture of the castle makes it an ideal location for the series.

Matt Smith looking out from La Carahorra Castle in Spain where House of the Dragon will be filming this week. The first location shoot for the Game of Thrones prequel out of the UK. What a beautiful location!#MattSmith #DaemonTargaryen #HouseoftheDragon #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/AbmC6zeuWB — MATT SMITH NEWS PAGE (@Matt_SmithNews) October 4, 2021

Cornwall, England

For filming purposes, the production team of ‘House of the Dragon’ even set up camp in Cornwall, a historic and ceremonial county in South West England. As a matter of fact, during the early stages of the shooting of season 1, the filming unit was spotted filming along Mount’s Bay, including Kynance Cove, and Holywell Bay in Newquay. Moreover, the tidal island of St. Michael’s Mount in Mount’s Bay portrays Driftmark, which is the ancestral seat of House Velaryon, in the series.

Derbyshire, England

The production unit of the prequel also travels to Derbyshire, a county in the East Midlands of England, to tape some pivotal sequences for the show. The sites that you may spot in the backdrops of several scenes in the series are the village of Castleton, Peak District, Cave Dale, Eldon Hill, and seemingly Heanor Marketplace.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen #BehindTheScenes during filming of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon last week at Castleton in the Peak District, Derbyshire.#MattSmith #DaemonTargaryen #HouseOfTheDragon #GameofThrones #GoT #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/xdMkee6jCH — MATT SMITH NEWS PAGE (@Matt_SmithNews) September 7, 2021

Other Locations in England

Several pivotal sequences for ‘House of the Dragon’ are lensed in Hertfordshire, a ceremonial county in southern England. In particular, the cast and crew make the most of the facilities of Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden (previously known as Leavesden Film Studios). A new virtual production stage, called V Stage, is used to shoot the show’s scenes, making it the first production to use the advanced facility. Located on Warner Drive in Leavesden, Watford, the film studio is home to 19 stages of different sizes and two of the largest tanks in Europe, meeting all the requirements that any kind of production might require.

When it comes to storytelling, leaning into the future is a ton of fun. One example is this massive virtual production stage we created earlier this yr at @WBSLeavesden lot outside London. Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon currently uses this amazing tech. A game changer. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/6A0S27JV3O — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) December 16, 2021

Moreover, the Iron Age hill fort of Caesar’s Camp serves as a prominent filming site for the series. The fort is located between the counties of Surrey and Hampshire in southern England. It is possible that Surrey, a county in South East England, played a role in the production of the debut season by being the site of a big tourney scene.

Castelo Branco District, Portugal

Additional portions of ‘House of the Dragon’ are also taped in Castelo Branco District, which is located in Central Portugal. In late October 2021, the filming unit was spotted recording some pivotal scenes for the inaugural season in Castle of Monsanto at R. do Castelo 32 in the village of Monsanto. Furthermore, the Castle of Penha Garcia at Largo da Igreja 1 in Penha Garcia is another prominent production location utilized in the series.

House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones prequel! 😀😀 Monsanto, a historic village in the municipality of Idanha-a-Nova, is one of the stages chosen for the recording of the new series of "Game of Thrones" , Portugal.#GameOfThrones #Portugal #monsanto pic.twitter.com/isQLeA3zpC — João Mendes 🇵🇹 (@joaojmendes) July 9, 2021

Dubrovnik, Croatia

As per reports, the Croatian city of Dubrovnik is also a regular feature in ‘House of the Dragon.’ Situated in the region of Dalmatia, it is considered one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Mediterranean. Some of the important landmarks that have certain historical significance are the Rector’s Palace, the St. Saviour Church, the St Blaise’s church, and the Dubrovnik Bell Tower.

Los Angeles, California

For taping a few sequences of ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1, the filming unit even made a stop in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. They seemingly utilized the diverse landscape of the city and shot necessary scenes against suitable backdrops. Over the years, the City of Angels has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, including ‘Whiplash,’ ‘Black Widow,’ and ‘Gaslit.’

