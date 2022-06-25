Where Was Whiplash Filmed?

Director Damien Chazelle envisioned the epic musical psychodrama ‘Whiplash’ from his own 2013 short. Drawing on his years in a highly competitive jazz band, Chazelle created the character of Andrew Neiman, a first-year student finding it hard to adjust to the fast-paced environment at the prestigious Shaffer Conservatory in New York City. Madcap instructor Terence Fletcher sees talent in Andrew. To perfect Andrew’s playing, Terence pushes him to his limits. While a brilliant character study on what makes an artist, the critically acclaimed 2014 movie also showcases the niche underground jazz scene of New York City. If you seek to know more about the locations where the movie was filmed, allow us to take you to the destinations.

Whiplash Filming Locations

‘Whiplash’ was filmed in and around California and New York, especially in Los Angeles and New York City. Principal photography commenced in September 2013. Sharone Meir, the cinematographer of ‘Mean Creek’ and ‘Coach Carter,’ came on board as the director of photography. Similarly, Melanie Jones, the production designer of ‘The Dirt’ and ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music,’ joined the team as the production designer.

For manifold reasons, California is an ideal haven for the filmmaking business. The state’s history is intricately linked to the history of cinema, which accounts for the state’s cultural and demographic pastiches. Furthermore, the state government features enticing tax incentive programs to lure producers and filmmakers into the state. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

New York City, New York

For a significant portion of on-location filming, the cast and crew headed to sample the heritage of New York City. Exterior shots were taken around the Manhattan district of the Big Apple. Significantly, the team set up cameras outside the Manhattan Country School. The coeducational PreK-8 school is tucked away at 150 West 85th Street in Manhattan. The Shaffer Observatory, which houses the best jazz ensemble in the country, according to Andrew, is entirely fictional.

Some classroom scenes were also possibly filmed in the Mannes School of Music (The New School), at 55 West 13th Street in midtown New York. The exterior scenes of Andrew’s first on-stage performance were captured at the iconic Carnegie Hall (originally the Music Hall). Situated at 881 7th Avenue, the landmark event venue flaunts Renaissance Revival architecture. According to a much-plausible theory, the Shaffer Conservatory is based on the prestigious Juilliard School. Therefore, some filming seemingly took place outside the world-famous institution at 60 Lincoln Center Plaza.

Los Angeles County, California

Despite calling it New York, the team filmed a significant chunk of sequences in and around Los Angeles County, especially in the City of Angles. The cerebral performance sequence was filmed entirely in the Orpheum Theater, which stands for the interior of the Carnegie Hall. Located at 842 South Broadway in Downtown LA, the venue’s decor gives a timeless feel and thus was an excellent replacement for Carnegie Hall.

Filming also took place around the historic Palace Theatre, at 630 South Broadway in the downtown district. Another prominent location featured in the movie is the Barclay Hotel, a two-star tourist accommodation at 103 West 4th Street in the city. Lastly, some filming went underway in Santa Clarita, a city north of LA in the same county.

