Is I Love That for You on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Vanessa Bayer & Jeremy Beiler, ‘I Love That for You‘ is a comedy series that follows a young woman named Joanna Gold, who was diagnosed with leukemia as a child and has since made a full recovery. She has always dreamt of being a host on a home shopping network. However, Joanna’s journey does not have the best start, and she is soon fired. To save her job and achieve her dreams, she tells everyone that her cancer is back.

Joanna’s decision leads to a hilarious journey as she has to maintain her cover and become a better hostess. The show’s talented cast includes Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, and Matt Rogers. Given its comedic premise and talented actors, the series will definitely leave you rolling on the floor laughing. If you want to learn more about the show and how to watch it, here’s what we know!

What is I Love That for You About?

‘I Love That for You’ revolves around Joanna Gold, a childhood leukemia survivor. She cannot wait to be a host on the local shopping channel called Saving Value Network AKA SVN. Joanna is a dreamy girl with big plans for the future but not a lot of social skills. However, when she finally gets a job at her dream company, she is relegated to a 3 am slot. Following multiple hiccups and on-air disasters, her boss fires her.

Desperate to not lose her chance, Joanna tells everyone that she has, once again, been diagnosed with leukemia. Her gamble works, and she gets sympathy from everyone and a good slot on the network. However, how long she’ll be able to keep up the ruse is anyone’s guess. If you cannot wait to watch how Joanna survives her own web of lies, we have your back!

Is I Love That for You on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not have ‘I Love That for You.’ However, the streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives like ‘Grace and Frankie‘ and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’ Both comedy shows are centered around female characters with a storyline that will leave you in stitches.

Is I Love That for You on Hulu?

While ‘I Love That for You’ is not a part of Hulu’s basic offerings, the series can be watched by adding Showtime to your Hulu plan for $6.99 per month here. Regular subscribers can watch similar shows on the platform like ‘Weeds‘ and ‘Ugly Betty.’

Is I Love That for You on Amazon Prime?

With Amazon Prime, you can watch ‘I Love That for You’ by adding Showtime for $10.99 per month here. If you are looking for excellent alternatives on the platform, we recommend ‘Fleabag‘ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

Is I Love That for You on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not host ‘I Love That for You.’ Instead, you can watch comedy shows like ‘Insecure‘ and ‘The Comeback.’ The shows revolve around career women whose lives are comedic golds that you simply cannot miss.

Where to Watch I Love That for You Online?

You can watch ‘I Love That for You’ on Showtime’s official website. The show can also be streamed by adding Showtime on FuboTV, Spectrum, Apple TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.

How to Stream I Love That for You for Free?

With Showtime’s 30-day trial, you can watch ‘I Love That for You’ for free. Alternatively, you can use the week-long trial by Amazon Prime and Hulu for their Showtime services. Spectrum, Apple TV, SlingTV, and YouTube TV also offer a 7-day free trial that can be used to watch the Vanessa Bayer starrer.

DirecTV has a 5-day free trial that can be compounded with the 7-day Showtime trial on the platform to watch the comedy series. That being said, we urge our readers to not use any illegitimate methods to watch the show. Paying for subscriptions helps out those who have put in the effort to create the series.

