Is Ice-T’s Detective Tutuola Leaving Law & Order SVU?

Portrayed by Ice-T, Odafin “Fin” Tutuola is one of the main characters of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ Fin is the sergeant and the second-in-command of Manhattan‘s Special Victims Unit of the NYPD. Before joining SVU, Fin was an undercover police officer attached to the Narcotics Department. He makes his first appearance in the second season premiere, in which he and his predecessor, Monique Jeffries, have an awkward encounter. In the following seasons, Fin becomes a key member of the squad. Besides Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T is the longest-serving cast member of the show. There have been some speculations about the rapper-actor’s departure from the series. Here is what we know about it.

Is Ice-T Leaving SVU?

The speculations about Ice-T’s possible departure from ‘SVU’ have been circulating for a long while. Some of them started in February 2021 when he began promoting ‘The Mediator,’ a reality series he executive-produced and hosted. Airing on Fox-owned stations across the US, the show depicts Ice-T as a mediator of Civil disputes. In every episode, Ice-T hears both sides and speaks to experts before offering suggestions. The first season of the series aired between March 1, 2022, and March 26, 2022, and has 20 episodes.

So, ‘The Mediator’ (or at least its first season) came and went, but Ice-T didn’t leave the show. There were similar rumors after season 22 episode 2, titled ‘Ballad of Dwight and Irena,’ aired. In it, Finn finds himself subjected to a shooting-related investigation. The narrative of the episode caught some of the fans off guard, as it initially seems to depict Fin as guilty. They became worried that Ice-T’s tenure on ‘SVU’ had come to an end. The fears were later proven unfounded as the real culprit was caught, and Fin was exonerated.

In August 2022, Ice-T responded to rumors about his departure with a hilarious Tweet. “FYI. People think I’m leaving SVU every time I do something else. Do they not understand I’ve got 20 Jobs! Simultaneously,” he wrote. He told Mashed in February 2022 that he wanted a spectacular ending if his character had to depart from the show.

“Oh, if I got to go, I want to go in a blaze of glory,” Ice-T said. “Blow me up in a car. I want to be murdered … I say that, but [I’m] in the Wolf Universe. You understand? ‘Law & Order’ could end and I could be climbing a ladder on ‘Chicago Fire.’ I could be over on [‘Criminal Intent’], so maybe I don’t want to die. As it stands now, the last pickup was for three seasons. We have one more season that’s definite, then we’ll see what happens. This last season has been our best season in a long time, as far as ratings go.”

“We’ll see. I don’t have any plans of going anywhere. I’m able to do my music, still tour over hiatus, still do Cheerios, still do all these things, and I still enjoy doing it. I don’t have any plans to change,” Ice-T added.

