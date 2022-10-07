When and Why Is Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Leaving Law & Order SVU?

Introduced in season 13, Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins is a popular member of NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ cast. Giddish joined the show in 2011 following the departure of Christopher Meloni, who essays the character of Elliot Stabler in the show. Those were big shoes to fill, and it is beyond question that the actress rose up to the occasion. Despite that, in the weeks leading up to the release of the 24th season of ‘SVU,’ it was announced that this would be Giddish’s final season on the show. If you are wondering when and why Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins is Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

When Is Amanda Rollins Leaving Law & Order SVU?

While the exact date of Giddish’s departure from the show hasn’t been revealed yet. The events depicted in the massive franchise crossover known as ‘Gimme Shelter’ and season 24 episode 2 offer hints toward how it will transpire. During the crossover, Rollins is shot, but she is taken to the hospital and pulls through.

The incident, however, has taken a toll on Rollins and pushed her to the point of no return. Her interaction with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in episode 2 makes it clear that she is seriously considering her options. “I heard shots, and we ducked for cover,” Rollins recalls about the shooting. “I told her [the young girl she was protecting] to stay down. We were holding fine. Then the glass popped, and she started and ran like a rabbit. I got up to cover, and that’s when I felt the hit. I couldn’t breathe, and I didn’t know where she was. It made me think about my girl. Losing them.”

Rollins later adds, “And then a shooter comes up and has a gun in my face. Just thinking about Carisi, thinking I’m never going to see him again. I’ve been so careless with my life.”

While dealing with shock and trauma, a part of her seems to find the entire thing quite surreal. “I let my guard down. I let myself be happy for once, and this is what happens?” she asks. It’s more of a rhetorical question, not exactly directed at Benson, even though she is in the room. Also in season 24 episode 2, we are introduced to Rollins’ possible replacement: Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett), the former Bronx gang unit member who joins Manhattan‘s SVU in the same episode.

Why Is Kelli Giddish Leaving Law & Order SVU?

It was first reported in August 2022 that Giddish was exiting SVU. According to a report that Variety published, it was not a decision that Giddish or the series creators made. Instead, it came from the higher-ups in the company. In a statement provided by the network, Giddish stated, “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

