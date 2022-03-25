Is Infinite Storm on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert, ‘Infinite Storm’ is a biographical movie based on the real-life trek that Pam Bales embarked upon in 2010. Bales finds herself in the middle of a blizzard as she tries to save a stranded survivor and reach the ground before it gets dark. Written by Josh Rollins, the screenplay of the movie is adapted from the article ‘High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue’ by Ty Gagne.

Starring Naomi Watts as Pam Bales, the movie is a thrilling tale of woman versus nature. Other cast members of the survival movie include Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare, and Parker Sawyers. If you too cannot wait to watch this amazing adventure drama, we have all the details you will need!

What is Infinite Storm About?

‘Infinite Storm’ follows the New Hampshire woman Pam Bales, who loves to climb mountains. On October 17, 2010, Bales decides to climb Mount Washington but plans to return as the weather changes for the worse. Soon, she notices sneaker footprints in the snow and decides to follow them as she wonders why someone would forego the basic safety measures of wearing proper footwear instead of sneakers.

Bales finally finds the owner of the footprints, who turns out to be a stranded man. As a blizzard has enveloped the mountain, Bales has to ensure that they both reach the base before the night falls. We are sure you are excited to watch this thrilling fight against nature, and here is exactly how you can do it!

Is Infinite Storm on Netflix?

‘Infinite Storm’ is not a part of Netflix’s library. However, the streaming giant does offer similar movies like ‘Into The Wild‘ and ‘14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.’ The former film follows Christopher McCandless as he hikes across North America and the Alaskan wilderness. On the other hand, the second title is an adventure documentary on the Nepal-born British mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s quest to climb the 14 highest mountains in the world.

Is Infinite Storm on Hulu?

Hulu does not have ‘Infinite Storm,’ but do not let that disappoint you. The platform is home to some amazing adventure movies, one of them being ‘Arctic.’ The film shows the survival story of a man stranded in the Arctic after a plane crash. Hulu also offers ‘Nomadland,’ – the modern-day journey of a woman across the American West.

Is Infinite Storm on Amazon Prime?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘Infinite Storm,’ Amazon Prime is not the place for you. However, Prime users can watch similar projects involving adventures in the mountains like Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey‘ and ‘6 Below.’

Is Infinite Storm on HBO Max?

No, you cannot watch ‘Infinite Storm’ on HBO Max. However, subscribers to this streamer can instead watch ‘Life of Pi,’ which follows the journey of a boy and a tiger across the seas. Going into the sci-fi genre, ‘Gravity‘ follows the story of two astronauts who are stranded in space after a mission goes wrong.

Where to Watch Infinite Storm Online?

Currently, ‘Infinite Storm’ is not available on any online platforms for streaming, purchasing, or renting. The movie released only in theatres, and you can book your tickets to watch the thrilling journey of Pam Bales right here!

How to Stream Infinite Storm for Free?

Given the exclusive release of ‘Infinite Storm’ in theatres, it cannot be watched for free. However, this might change if the film arrives on a streaming platform that offers a free trial. We request our readers not to use any illegal means and use proper channels to watch their favorite films.

