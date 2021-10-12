Is Injustice on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Injustice’ is an animated movie based on the popular video game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ and the comic book of the same name featuring popular DC Comics superheroes. The film directed by Matt Peters takes place on an alternate earth where Superman becomes a zealot after the loss of his love, Lois Lane. Batman gathers the remaining heroes and villains to free the Earth of Superman’s regime. If you are a fan of gritty and violent superhero movies, the movie will undoubtedly entertain you, and here’s where you can stream it online!

What is Injustice About?

In ‘Injustice,’ Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane and destroys Metropolis. Devastated by the loss of his wife and unborn child and the destruction of his home, Superman swears never to let such a tragedy occur again. However, his grief makes him vulnerable, and he becomes blind by the desire for revenge against the Joker. Superman takes a radical approach to crime-fighting and takes control of the entire earth. Batman and his trusted allies such as Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, and more combine forces to overthrow Superman’s regime.

Is Injustice on Netflix?

‘Injustice’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive content library. Instead, fans of the superhero genre can stream ‘How I Became a Superhero,’ which is about a cop and detective’s quest to uncover a deadly conspiracy threatening the super-powered population.

Is Injustice on Amazon Prime?

‘Injustice’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package. However, the title will become available on-demand from October 19. You can pre-order the movie here. Alternatively, users of the service can stream ‘The Phantom‘ about a masked vigilante’s fight against a criminal genius.

Is Injustice on Hulu?

‘Injustice’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s diverse entertainment catalog. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Watchmen‘ that follows a group of retired superheroes who reunite after the death of one of their comrades.

Is Injustice on Disney+?

‘Injustice’ is not available to stream on Disney+. For fans of superheroes from the pages of Marvel Comics, we recommend ‘Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors,’ which follows a group of young heroes who must protect the Earth against a deadly threat.

Is Injustice on HBO Max?

‘Injustice’ isn’t a part of the titles included in HBO Max’s content collection. However, it is likely to become available in the future. In the meantime, you can check out ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘ (Ultimate Edition), which also draws some inspiration from the same video game as the aforementioned animated film.

Where to Watch Injustice Online?

‘Injustice’ is slated for a digital and home video release on October 19, 2021. You will be able to purchase the movie on popular VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. The film will become available to rent at a later date on the same platforms. You can also buy a Blu-ray copy here.

How to Stream Injustice For Free?

To watch ‘Injustice,’ you will have to purchase it online on-demand or buy a Blu-ray copy once it is released. Therefore, it is not possible to watch the movie for free as of now. We also encourage our readers to pay for the entertainment they wish to consume and avoid the use of any illegal methods.

