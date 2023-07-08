Is Insidious The Red Door Based on a True Story?

Directed by Patrick Wilson, ‘Insidious: The Red Door‘ is a horror movie that is part of the beloved ‘Insidious’ franchise. Set after the events of ‘Insidious: Chapter 2,’ the film follows Josh Lambert and his son, Dalton Lambert, as they try to grapple with the demons of their past. In order to truly lay their fears to rest, both of them must venture deeper into The Further through the Red Door. After all, it might just be the only way that Dalton will truly be able to live his college life without any hauntings and nightmares.

Starring Ty Simpkins and Patrick Wilson, the film’s story is as gripping as The Further and has earned praise from many viewers. Given the engaging narrative, it is easy to understand why people might be curious about the origins of the plot. Is the movie inspired by real-life events, or is it simply a thrilling work of fiction? Well, we are here to explore the same and tell you what we know about the same!

Is Insidious: The Red Door a True Story?

No, ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the plot of the film has been written by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, with the latter writing the screenplay as well. Fans of the ‘Insidious’ franchise are certainly no strangers to Whannell’s work, who has served as the writer for all four previous movies that were released prior to this particular project. He is also one of the creators of the popular ‘Saw‘ film series, establishing his dominance within the genre of horror.

The film also serves as the directorial debut for Patrick Wilson, who is well known for his portrayal of Josh Lambert within the ‘Insidious’ film series. The news of his new role for the fifth project within the franchise certainly created waves, with the actor-turned-director being extremely thankful for the opportunity. “I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices,” Wilson confessed at BlumFest 2020.

He added, “Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…” As for the movie in question, it serves as the fifth installment in the life story of the Lambert family, whose interactions with The Further have kept the viewers entertained since the release of the first film in the franchise in 2010. Given the crucial role that Whannell has played in the creation of this particular fictional world, it is easy to understand why fans are always eager to see what he brings next.

The familiar yet fresh feeling provided by ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ in particular, can be attributed to the directorial work done by Wilson. Though the movie’s main attraction is the supernatural, it does have some elements that people cannot relate to. The strained family dynamics of the Lambert family in the film are certainly realistic as everyone tries to connect with their loved ones despite the otherworldly troubles that plague them, indicating a particular form of growth of the Lambert family as a whole. This particular aspect of the movie further incentivizes the audience to root for their beloved characters, no matter the type of struggle they are facing.

To summarize, ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is not based on a true story. Rather, the mystery movie is part of a beloved fictional horror franchise about a family whose dealings with supernatural elements have long been entertaining to the public. Despite that, there are certain aspects of the movie that viewers can empathize with. The concept of family dynamics displayed in the movie does ring well with the viewers, who cannot help but empathize with the struggles of the various characters in this particular aspect.

