Is Invicta FC a Real MMA League? Is Immaculate Based on a Real Person?

‘Bruised’ follows the story of disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice, whose life hits a low point after a devastating defeat. However, her skills and reputation draw the attention of Invicta FC owner Immaculate, who promises the struggling fighter a shot at the title. Seeing it as the only way out from a life spiraling into darkness, Jackie begins training on behalf of Immaculate’s MMA league.

The film features an interesting mix of fictional anecdotes and characters essayed by people involved in the world of MMA in real life. So is Invicta FC a real MMA league as well? And what of its owner Immaculate? Could he be inspired by a real person? Let’s find out.

Is Invicta FC a Real MMA League?

Yes, Invicta FC (also called Invicta Fighting Championships) is a real MMA league. The league was formed in 2012 as part of Shannon Knapp’s vision to give female mixed martial artists a platform where they could compete, grow, and train on a regular basis. This led to her collaborating with Janet Martin. The league’s first fight took place on April 28, 2012, in Kansas City, kicking off their all-female fight series. Since then, the promotion has grown by leaps and bounds and has hosted some very well-known female MMA fighters in over 400 fights across more than 40 events.

Knapp, who has been an industry stalwart of combat sports for many years, has previously worked with other major brands in the business, including UFC, Strikeforce, and Affliction, to name a few. In 2021, it was announced that the media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment had acquired Invicta FC, with Knapp staying on as an executive and thus continuing to be involved in the promotion. In fact, ‘Bruised’ lead actor and director Halle Berry was seen with Knapp on multiple occasions as the two undoubtedly discussed the intricacies of the sport in preparation for the sports drama film.

Is Immaculate Based on a Real Person?

Though the film refers to Invicta FC on multiple occasions and even displays versions of their signage, the character that runs the sports promotion in the film is fictional. Immaculate is described as an ex-convict who was given a second chance by an earlier Invicta FC associate. Slowly building his way up, the man now heads the all-female league, which is one of the best in the country. When he meets Jackie, he claims he now wants to pass on the deed and give her a second chance to reclaim her life.

Hence, though the MMA League seen in the film exists in real life, the person heading it in the movie is a fictional character shaped to best fit the narrative. Immaculate alternates between being motivational and belligerent and once even calls Jackie fodder for her opponent, saying she won’t last thirty seconds in the ring. In the end, he is revealed to be someone who knows how to get what he wants from his fighters, though his methods are clearly questionable.

