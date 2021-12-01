Is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Developed by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘ is a black comedy series that follows a group of five misfits that stick together because of their toxic codependency. As they try to run their unsuccessful pub in South Philadelphia, the friends always find themselves inflicting emotional and physical pain on each other. Starring Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, the show captures the eccentric relationship of the five misfits as they navigate life. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise and other details? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia About?

The series centers upon five misfits collectively known as the Group who stay together despite the toxic dynamic as they are codependent on each other in unhealthy ways. The friends run Paddy’s Pub, a fictional Irish bar in South Philadelphia that is struggling to survive. While they are always together, there is a surprising lack of mutual respect and understanding as they constantly try to belittle one another and use each other for their own selfish gains.

Although they make little to no effort to make their lives better, each member of the Group is obsessed with their public image and reputation. As they navigate life, the five misfits constantly find themselves in hilarious conflicts with each other and anyone else who comes in their way. If you plan to join their wild misadventures, then you may have come to the right place. Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog does not include the black comedy show. If you have a subscription to the streaming giant, then you can instead watch other sitcoms like ‘Kim’s Convenience‘ or ‘The Ranch.’

Is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu?

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ is available for live streaming on HULU + Live TV as soon it premieres. People with a basic subscription to the streamer need not get disheartened as the show is available on the platform. You can watch your favorite episodes and seasons here.

Is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offerings do not include ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’ But interestingly, the series is available on the streamer as on-demand content. You can buy each episode for $1.99 or the entire season for $9.99 here.

Is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on HBO Max?

No, the sitcom is not currently a part of HBO Max’s massive catalog of television shows. People with a subscription to the platform can either look for the show on other websites or alternatively stream ‘Tacoma FD‘ or ‘Young Sheldon.’

Where to Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Online?

You can watch the black comedy series as soon as it premieres on platforms like YouTubeTV, SlingTV, Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV. The show is also available as on-demand content on YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. Fans can also stream ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ on Spectrum, Xfinity, and ABC’s official website.

How to Stream It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for Free?

Platforms like DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTubeTV (occasionally offers 14-day), and Hulu + Live TV come with a 7-day free trial, while Hulu offers a 30-day trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you plan on watching the show, then you can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

