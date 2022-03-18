Is Jalsa on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Featuring stand-out performances by Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, and Manav Kaul, ‘Jalsa’ is an Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Suresh Triveni. The story revolves around the hit and run case of an 18-year-old girl who dies in unfortunate circumstances, leaving a lot of mysteries behind. While the police begin their investigation into the incident, an honest journalist also tries to unravel the truth by taking things into her hands but soon faces several unexpected challenges along the way. The mysterious nature of the films’ premise keeps viewers hooked to the very end and leaves them captivated when the truth is revealed. In case you wish to learn more about ‘Jalsa,’ then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Jalsa About?

Alia is an 18-year-old young adult who, like people her age, likes to live in the moment and enjoy her life to the fullest. One night while out with her friend, she is met with a horrifying accident that takes her life and leaves her family in shock. Her mother, Ruksana, works as a maid for celebrated journalist Maya. When the investigation begins, the police, which initially seems honest, soon appear to show signs of dropping the case after arriving at shocking conclusions. Maya’s colleague, who is investigating Alia’s death herself, is dismayed by the lack of intent by law enforcement authorities but soon begins to find the reality of the hit-and-run case. But with so much drama and conflict, is there even the slightest chance of the victim ever getting justice?

Is Jalsa on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘Jalsa’ in its massive catalog. Viewers who were looking for something similar can alternatively stream the thriller series ‘Hit & Run.’

Is Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video?

The Suresh Triveni directorial is released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, people who wish to watch the film will have to get a subscription to the platform. In case you are already subscribed to the streamer, then you can watch the movie here.

Is Jalsa on Disney+ Hotstar?

‘Jasa’ is unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is also highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Manithan‘ or ‘Jolly LLB.’

Where to Watch Jalsa Online?

As mentioned above, the Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, it is not accessible on any other platform. As far as availability on VOD websites is concerned, there has been no clarification from the distributors as of now.

How to Stream Jalsa for Free?

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, people who wish to watch the film free of cost can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

