Is Jason Beghe’s Hank Voight Leaving Chicago PD?

With Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Jay Halstead involving themselves in a massive altercation regarding Roy Walton’s death, fans were already speculating about it being time for Hank to leave ‘Chicago PD‘ While the conflict does seem serious, the show makes it seem like Halstead might want to exact revenge, thus endangering Hank’s position on the force and subsequently hinting at Beghe quitting the show. As fans wait for the truth behind the rumors, we decided to jump in and find out if Jason Beghe is indeed leaving ‘Chicago PD’

What Happens To Hank Voight?

The commander of the 21st District Intelligence Unit, Seargent Hank Voight, is an upstanding police officer. He has always been a stickler for rules and often tends to follow them to the tee disregarding what others might feel or suffer. Although this trait often causes disruptions in Hank’s relationship with his team members, the police Seargent does have a soft spot for his loved ones. Throughout the seasons, Hank rules over the 21st District Intelligence Unit with an iron hand and leads them to numerous successes. Still, his erratic behavior leads to his reputation suffering a setback.

While trying to apprehend Roy Walton, detective Hailey Upton has no option but to shoot him in order to save Hank’s life. However, this secret returns to haunt them as Upton’s fiance, Jay Halstead, takes it upon himself to find out the truth. This leads to a massive feud between Hank and Halstead which ends with them threatening to see the matter till the very end. Fans believe that the revelation of the secret might number Hank’s days in the unit.

Is Jason Beghe Leaving Chicago PD?

Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation about Jason’s departure from the show, and thus his future on ‘Chicago PD’ remains unclear. Although the secret coming out might indeed spell doom for his character, Hank, it would be pretty surprising for the show to let go of such an important character so abruptly. Moreover, with Hank still being the unit commander, his sudden departure will also affect the rest of the team as they will lack leadership.

At present, neither Jason Beghe nor the network has come out to address the rumors. His future on the show has remained quite ambiguous, and to top it all off, there have been no reports on whether he is staying or taking his leave. Thus, with Jason Beghe’s fate still under a shroud of mystery, we have to wait patiently for more news to come our way.

