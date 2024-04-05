Jeffrey Epstein: The Convicted Sex Offender Was Not a Family Man

‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ is a breakthrough documentary series, as it captures the voices of several individuals who have been involved with Jeffrey Epstein in various capacities. While a part of it focuses on his survivors, the other part focuses on several people who worked with or against him. In any case, since his death, a lot more details concerning his personal life have come to light.

Jeffrey Epstein Never Married

In the public eye, Jeffrey Epstein was not a married man. Though he was often seen around young girls who could easily pass off as his daughters, he was never married. In any case, one person who has come significantly close in that capacity is his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The British socialite met Jeffrey Epstein at a party, just after her break up with Count Gianfranco Cicogna in the early 1990s. In the years to pass, the two were photographed with several influential people like Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, etc. In any case, their relationship has also been the topic of much debate, as there came a point when they weren’t exactly exclusive yet remained extremely close.

In 2003, Epstein actually mentioned Maxwell as his best friend. But, based on the several lawsuits filed by his survivors since, they often appeared as a couple. In addition, it has since come to light that she also sexually assaulted several young girls alongside then-partner Epstein. Many of his staff, in the past, even went as far as to describe her as the mistress of the house. There are, thus, several narratives to sanction the fact that Maxwell remained an important woman in his life. But Maxwell’s major role concerned not only recruiting young girls to please him sexually but also grooming them to provide sexual favors to his friends.

However, over the years leading up to his death, Epstein reportedly wasn’t in close contact with Maxwell. She’d slipped under the radar, not making many public appearances. In fact, during this time, he was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Karyna Shuliak. She is also the last person Epstein spoke to on the phone prior to his apparent suicide. While she has not outrightly spoken to the press, she claimed that the couple was in love. She has even been photographed several times, leaving Epstein’s New York mansion.

However, it’s imperative to note that she was apparently “never exposed to any sex trafficking by Epstein, who was a master at compartmentalizing his life.” In any case, this dentist girlfriend of his has since faced some legal issues over her so-called practice in the Virgin Islands that never existed. Now, this Belarus native is reportedly an advocate for democratic values and a vocal critic of authoritarianism plus corruption.

Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Knowingly Have Any Kids

When Jeffrey Epstein was alive, he did not have any children. The closest the public has heard of something like that was when Maxwell wanted to use Virginia Giuffre to be the surrogate mother of their child, which did not happen. As of writing, more than 100 people have come forward to claim that Epstein was their father. These claims have surfaced increasingly so in the light of his will. Harvey Morse, the founder of Morse Genealogical Services, said, “Jeffrey Epstein was sexually promiscuous for so long that there is a reasonable chance he may have fathered a child.” He has even set up a website where people who may have either given birth to Epstein’s child or are a child of Epstein can get DNA tests to see if he is their father. However, its unclear whether anyone followed through or not. In other words, even in death, Epstein is shrouded in controversy.

