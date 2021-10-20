Is Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead Leaving Chicago PD?

Fans believe that Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) getting to know Hank Voight and Hailey Upton’s secret might have put his future on ‘Chicago PD‘ in danger. It will be exciting to watch if Jay will deal with the burden of such an enormous secret or if it will end up consuming his life. However, with viewers anxious to know if Jesse Lee Soffer is retaining his position on the show, we decided to dig in and find out!

What Happens to Jay Halstead?

An integral part of the Chicago Police Department Intelligence Unit, Jay Halstead is an expert marksman and proves his worth time and again with a sniper rifle. Before establishing his worth in the unit, Jay undertakes a stint with the army, leaving him with PTSD symptoms. Throughout the seasons, fans witness Jay struggling with various issues arising from his PTSD, and he even appears to be a closed-off individual. However, seeking help through therapy and partnering with Hailey Upton (whom he later proposes marriage to) sees him well on his way towards recovery.

Incidentally, Upton and Hank end up shooting and killing Roy Walton while trying to apprehend him. Jay realizes something to be afoot and decides to take it upon himself to find the truth. No matter how hard Hank tries to shield Jay from his fiancee’s deeds, he finally ends up spilling the secret to a shocked Jay. The sequence ends on a vague and obscure note as Jay faces his fiancee, but neither utters a single word.

Is Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving Chicago PD?

Although fans believe that the devastating secret and his feud with Hank might lead to the marksman leaving the Intelligence Unit, recent developments show otherwise. It should be noted that neither Jesse nor the network took a step forward to address the numerous rumors. Additionally, there is a lack of reports on the supposed exit, making it seem more like mere speculation. However, showrunner Rick Eid and even Jesse himself have talked about the dilemma Jay Halstead faces on the show at present. According to reports, Rick and Jesse have mentioned that although it would be pretty tough for Jay to deal with the truth and might even lead to some drastic changes, the show will focus on his activities post-reveal.

Still, this gives rise to theories about Jay and Upton’s future, and unfortunately, news on that front seems pretty bleak. From the little of what Jesse has let out, it seems to be hinting at terrible changes and might even lead to Jay’s engagement breaking down. However, with the show set to portray the changes in Jay’s personality after getting to know his fiancee’s secret, fans rest assured that Jesse Lee Soffer will carry on as Jay Halstead in ‘Chicago PD.’

