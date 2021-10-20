Is Jesse Spencer’s Matthew Casey Leaving Chicago Fire?

The ninth season of ‘Chicago Fire’ stirred some fear in the minds of ardent Captain Matthew Casey fans with the terrible injury he suffers, sidelining him from firefighting. The accident caused alarm among the viewers, who were worried about the future of Jesse Spencer in the show as his contract was supposed to end with the completion of season 9. But the speculations turned cold when Spencer returned to the show for season 10, indicating a contract renewal under wraps. But the direction of season 10 isn’t helping the fans to settle in peace as Casey is contemplating the choice to leave the Chicago Fire Department. As speculations rise regarding Spencer’s commitment to the show, we have covered the truth behind the rumors. Let’s take a look!

What Happened to Matthew Casey?

A Captain in the Chicago Fire Department, Matthew Casey is a determined and responsible firefighter who oversees Truck Company 81 at Firehouse 51. A resilient servant of the city, Casey is indisputable when it comes to the protection of his subordinates and the safety of the public. This inviolable nature of Casey also lands him in dangerous predicaments, making him unselfish in his choices. In season 9, we see him suffer a severe injury, forcing him to take a break from the department.

But in season 10 episode 2, Casey’s selflessness is seriously tested as Griffin Darden, son of Casey’s deceased colleague Andy Darden, comes to the firehouse to see him. Griffin reveals that he and his brother Ben are suffering from immense hardships ever since their mother went back to jail. He also informs Casey that they are heading for foster homes, which instigates Casey to consider leaving Chicago to move to Oregon for the brothers. Casey’s promise to Griffin that he will take care of the brothers has incited fear among the fans, who aren’t ready to see the departure of Casey from Chicago and Brett.

Is Jesse Spencer Leaving Chicago Fire?

Speculations about Jesse Spencer leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ first came through as a baseless fear when Casey gets sidelined due to an injury in season 9. But in the finale of the ninth season, Casey and Brett solidify their relationship, sweeping off any doubts regarding the return of Spencer for the tenth season. But in season 10, Casey is in an inexorable situation with Griffin and Ben, fueling the doubts severely. However, with no official news from NBC or Jesse Spencer, it is safe to say that the actor will not be leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ soon.

In an interview given to ET Online, co-creator of the show, Derek Haas talked about Casey’s future with Brett that explains the Griffin situation. “We’re Chicago Fire, so it’s never sunshine and roses. We’ll find something new to affect this happy couple as they’re going forward. The couple’s going to be solid, strong, but it’s always outside circumstances that affect this couple rather than internal conflict. Their feelings aren’t going to just suddenly evaporate, but sometimes the world doesn’t honor your plans,” he said.

The perplexity Casey is experiencing can be just a plot point to dictate the direction of Casey’s relationship with Brett for the purpose of drama. As Haas indicated, setbacks and dilemmas are an integral part of the show to move the narrative forward and are not limited to the termination of characters. It is possible that the setbacks Casey encounters are limited to the character and the associated storyline with Brett, rather than an indication of Spencer’s future. Spencer is portraying the protagonist of the show for the tenth season, upon earning an irreplaceable legacy in the show.

