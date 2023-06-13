Is Jessica White Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

While ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta‘ is an exciting reality show that revolves around several hip-hop artists in Atlanta, Georgia, fans were surprised when actress and model Jessica White was announced as the newest cast member. While Jessica rose to fame as a fashion and runway model, she also dipped her toe in the entertainment industry and has appeared in several films, TV shows, and music videos. However, with ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ focusing on Jessica’s journey as an R&B artist, fans are eager to find out if she is currently dating anyone. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Jessica White’s Age and Background

Born on June 21, 1984, in Buffalo, New York, Jessica White was brought up in a loving and close-knit family, which helped her develop a wonderful bond with her loved ones. Reports say that Jessica’s father was a well-known pastor at a local church, and apart from attending Kensington High School, the reality star started her musical journey at a young age when she became a part of an all-girls choir group in her childhood.

However, the 38-year-old always perceived modeling as her first love and was overjoyed when she got an opportunity to attend the Personal Best Modeling School in Buffalo at sixteen years of age. Since then, Jessica has never looked back as she went on to model for numerous magazines and fashion labels, including Sports Illustrated, Harper’s Baazar, and Victoria’s Secret, among others.

Jessica White’s Profession

While Jessica is primarily known for her work in the modeling industry, readers will be interested to know that she even worked on an editorial for Vogue Magazine. Moreover, it did not take long for Jessica’s modeling career to blossom as she got the opportunity to model for top publications like Teen Vogue and Maxim, among others. Furthermore, she also became a runway model for several top-rung fashion labels, including Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret, while appearing in numerous advertisements for brands like Maybelline and CoverGirl.

Incidentally, Jessica started her career in the entertainment industry through her appearance as Young Shana Fleiss in the 1996 TV movie, ‘The Making of a Hollywood Madam.’ Naturally, producers did not waste any time recognizing her talent. After a few minor roles, Jessica landed her next big gig, where she appeared as herself in the 2008 TV show ‘The Young and the Restless.’

It was the beginning of Jessica’s incredibly successful entertainment career as she appeared as herself in the 2016 reality show ‘Famously Single,’ and also stepped into the shoes of Tammi for the movie ‘The Perfect Match.’ Additionally, a few of Jessica’s notable performances include her appearances in ‘Zoe Ever After,’ and ‘The Blimb.’ On top of it, readers will also be interested to know that Jessica has appeared in several music videos alongside top artists like John Legend and Jay-Z.

Jessica White’s Former Relationships

Although Jessica hasn’t revealed much about some of her former relationships, reports claim she was engaged to a Wall Street Banker named Bruce DeWitt in 2011. However, the relationship eventually fell through, and the couple decided to go their separate ways. On the other hand, she has been rumored to be in relationships with several artists, including Usher Raymond and Sean Pen, the latter of whom she dated back in 2010. However, one of her most prominent former relationships was the one she had with television personality Nick Cannon.

Nick and Jessica started dating in 2015, although their’s was an on-again-off-again relationship. However, the two claimed to be deeply in love, and Jessica even discussed the nature of her relationship in a 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, where she said, “We just had unconditional love for each other and were friends. When you have a really close relationship with a person, you just know each other… He understood me and my craziness and I understood his and we just meshed.”

On top of it, fans were overjoyed when they learned that Nick and Jessica were expecting a baby in 2020. However, as fate would have it, Jessica had to go through the tragic experience of a miscarriage, and she hadn’t even recovered from the grief when she learned that Nick Cannon was expecting a child with his ex Brittany Bell. Although Nick and Jessica were very much in love, fans were quick to assume that the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star was a home breaker.

Jessica revealed how she was trolled incessantly while recovering from her miscarriage. This created a lot of tension between her and Nick, and even though they tried their best to make the relationship work, the couple had to separate towards the end of 2020. Yet, we are glad to report that the separation was amicable, as Nick and Jessica managed to keep their friendship intact.

Is Jessica White Dating Anyone?

From the looks of it, Jessica isn’t dating anyone as of the time of writing, as she is completely focused on making a name for herself in the music industry. Although she posts regular updates about her life on social media and even shares the wonderful memories she makes with her friends, there is no mention of a special someone. That, coupled with zero reports on a romantic partner, makes us assume that Jessica is currently single and enjoying life surrounded by her loved ones.

