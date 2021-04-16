Jordi Vilasuso joined the cast of ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2018 to portray Rey Rosales. You may remember that when Rey first came to Genoa City, he was going through a rough patch with his then-wife Mia. Eventually, Rey gets close to Sharon, and ever since, he has been an essential part of her life, one way or another. However, as Sharon and Adam start working together to help Chelsea, Rey starts to feel the strain in his relationship with her. With all that is happening in Genoa City, the fans are wondering if the pot will boil over, resulting in the departure of Rey Rosales from the show. Let’s take a look!

What Happened to Rey Rosales?

Rey has been through a lot, especially when it comes to relationships. After being betrayed by Mia, who cheated on him with his brother Arturo, Rey finds happiness with Sharon, at least for a while. However, Rey cannot help but notice that no matter how hard Sharon tries, she always gravitates towards Adam, making Rey feel like background noise. It is worth noting that Rey is not the only person who is unhappy about Adam and Sharon getting close once again since Chelsea feels the same way.

In episodes aired in March 2021, we see that Rey is poisoned, and he suspects that Adam has something to do with it. However, Sharon tries to convince him that Adam is innocent. Ultimately, it is revealed that Chelsea is behind all of it, and she tried to frame Adam. But once again, Rey realizes that Sharon chose to stand with Adam instead of being there for him. Finally, he feels that he has had enough and tells Sharon that they are through. But this time, it is different because Rey feels that his patience has been abused. So, does that mean that we will not see Jordi Vilasuso continuing in his role as Rey anymore?

Is Jordi Vilasuso Leaving The Young and the Restless?

It is not the first time that Rey has broken up with Sharon because of Adam, and it is also not the first time that Vilasuso has been rumored to leave the series. In an interview in late February 2021, the actor spoke at length about all that lies ahead for Rey in the show. He also shared how much he enjoys working with the team of ‘The Young and the Restless.’ Even though the actor has not made any public statements indicating that he would like to leave the series, it is hard to say that it will not happen.

You may remember that Donny Boaz’s (who plays Chance) contract was not renewed, and he left the show abruptly. Boaz’s last appearance on the series was the episode that aired on February 1, 2021. Vilasuso confirmed the news through his Instagram account and also put up a cryptic caption that says “Look Out!!!.” Therefore, we can see why the fans are worried that the actor may be the next one to exit the series.

In the recent episodes, Rey may have become collateral damage in the friction between Chelsea and Adam, but it seems that he is not willing to take things lying down anymore. So, for now, the fans can look forward to seeing what lies ahead for Rey since CBS has not made any announcements about writing the character off.

