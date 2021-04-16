Melissa Claire Egan portrays the character of Chelsea in ‘The Young and the Restless.’ The actress was introduced to the show in 2011 as a con artist, Chelsea Lawson. Since then, the character has come a long way and even became more loving and compassionate before resuming her illegal ways more recently. One of the major plotlines for the character is her on-again-off-again relationship with Adam.

Their relationship has gone through several ups and downs, including the times when Adam was presumed dead. However, things have been going downhill for Chelsea and Adam, once again, due to Sharon’s presence in Adam’s life. With matters going from the frying pan into the fire, could Chelsea’s character be written off the series? Let’s dig in and find out!

What Happened to Chelsea?

In an episode that aired in March 2018, Chelsea leaves town with her son after it is discovered that she embezzled money from Fenmore’s. However, she later returns to Genoa City with a new husband, Calvin, who dies soon after. Chelsea reignites her romance with Adam, and they decide to leave the city together. But in an unexpected turn of events, she suffers a brain aneurysm. Seeing that Chelsea is partially paralyzed and unable to speak, Adam does everything in his power to help her recover. This includes using his ex Sharon to evoke a response from Chelsea, who, as we know, is wildly jealous of Sharon.

As expected, Adam’s plan does not go how he hoped it would because Chelsea is extremely hurt and imagines Adam getting back with Sharon. However, what Adam does not know is that Chelsea is getting better, and she even regains movement to some degree. But Chelsea is set on exacting her revenge from Adam for getting close to Sharon while she has been dealing with her medical condition. She is plotting a major legal issue to bring Adam down. So, the viewers are left wondering if the Chelsea-Adam storyline is slow-boiling towards a disastrous end.

Is Melissa Claire Egan Leaving The Young and the Restless?

While Melissa Claire Egan has previously walked out of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to pursue other career opportunities, she never fully closed the door on the possibility of returning to the series. This time around, there is truth to the speculations that Melissa will be absent from the show but only temporarily. Fans would be happy to know that the actress is expecting a son with her husband, Matt Katrosar. Melissa’s baby is due in August 2021; therefore, she will be off the show for a few weeks.

The actress confirmed this on social media as she replied to a fan. However, Melissa admitted that she has no idea about what the writers have in mind for Chelsea while the actress will be on maternity leave. However, there is a lot in store for Chelsea and her explosive drama with Adam. Chelsea is trying to frame him for poisoning Rey Rosales, but the scheme will come to light sooner than later. With so much in store for Chelsea, we can be assured that we will continue to Melissa Claire Egan reprise her role in the long-running soap opera.

