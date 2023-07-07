Is Joy Ride on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Joy Ride‘ is a comedy movie that revolves around four unexpected friends who embark on an adventurous and life-changing journey across China with a common mission on their minds. The Adele Lim directorial features compelling and hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Ronny Chieng, Meredith Hagner, and David Denman. Given its subtle raunchy humor and heartfelt tale of friendship, the movie was well-received by critics upon its premiere. If you are interested in learning more about it, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is Joy Ride About?

Ashley Park and Sherry Cola star as Audrey and Lolo, two childhood best friends who are joined by the former’s college roommate named Kat and Lolo’s cousin, Deadeye. This tale of friendship involves four Asian-American friends who travel all the way to China in order to search for Audrey’s birth mother. In the meanwhile, they bond with each other and realize what it’s like to love and understand oneself. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the comedy movie yourself!

Is Joy Ride on Netflix?

While Netflix doesn’t house ‘Joy Ride,’ its unlimited collection of movies and TV shows gives its subscribers access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Ibiza: Love Drunk‘ and ‘Someone Great.’

Is Joy Ride on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Joy Ride’ is unavailable on the streamer. But don’t let it stop you from utilizing your subscription by checking out similar films about friendship and traveling, including ‘Never Goin’ Back.’

Is Joy Ride on Hulu?

No, ‘Joy Ride’ is not a part of Hulu’s massive content library. Alternatively, you can turn your focus on similar comedy films that the streamer offers. We recommend you watch ‘Vacation Friends.’

Is Joy Ride on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Joy Ride’ in its extensive catalog, but there are plenty of other hilarious movies about friendships. So, make sure you make the most of your subscription and enjoy watching ‘Crazy Rich Asians‘ and ‘Tyler Perry’s Single Moms Club.’

Where to Watch Joy Ride Online?

‘Joy Ride’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now. So, if you are looking for ways to watch the Ashley Park starrer online, you are in for a disappointment. Nevertheless, you can always watch the drama unfold on the big screen for a more immersive experience. In that case, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Joy Ride For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘Joy Ride’ is currently unavailable on any digital platform. However, you should keep your hopes up and wait for it to arrive on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we humbly request our readers always prefer to watch their favorite shows and movies ethically by paying for them instead of looking for illegal ways to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Joy Ride Filmed?