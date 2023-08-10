Is Jules on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Jules’ is a science fiction drama movie that revolves around an old man whose life turns upside down when a UFO crash lands in his backyard and he becomes friends with the extra-terrestrial creature that walks out of the spaceship. The Marc Turtletaub directorial features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoë Winters, Jade Quon, and Jane Curtin.

The premiere of the drama film garnered mostly positive reviews from critics as they found the combination of a fantastical storyline and realistic themes quite commendable. Are you looking forward to learning more about the alien-based movie? Well, luckily for you, you are at the right place because we have gathered all the necessary information!

What is Jules About?

Milton leads a quiet and peaceful life in a small western Pennsylvania town but only until a UFO crashes in his backyard and out of it emerges an extra-terrestrial passenger, whom he names Jules. Without any hesitation, Milton takes the alien in and begins to develop a close relationship Jules. When two of his neighbors, Sandy and Joyce, find out about Jules, they suggest Milton to keep Jules a secret as the government closes in. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch ‘Jules.’

Is Jules on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog boasts numerous movies and TV shows, but ‘Jules’ is not one of them. However, subscribers of the streaming giant have some excellent alternatives at their disposal like ‘Rim of the World.’

Is Jules on HBO Max?

If you are looking to watch ‘Jules’ on HBO Max, you are likely to be disappointed since the drama film is not accessible on the streaming platform. Subscribers who wish to watch other movies that are somewhat similar may enjoy watching ‘Edward Scissorhands.’ Just like the alien Jules, the titular character of ‘Edward Scissorhands’ also finds himself living in a new community.

Is Jules on Hulu?

Hulu users will have to look for other ways to stream ‘Jules’ as the film is not available on the platform. But you can alternatively use your subscription to watch similar movies such as ‘The Shape of Water‘ and ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still.’

Is Jules on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not house ‘Jules’ in its vast content library. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by offering its subscribers various alternatives in the same genre, including ‘Alienated‘ and ‘Doorways.’

Where To Watch Jules Online?

Unfortunately, ‘Jules’ is currently unavailable for streaming on any of the online platforms. Nevertheless, the alien-based movie has been released exclusively in theaters, so you have the option to catch the movie at your nearest theater by checking shows and booking your tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How To Stream Jules For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Jules’ has only received a theatrical release and is yet to be included on any streaming or VOD platforms. You can either wait for the Ben Kingsley starrer to drop on a streaming platform that offers a free trial to its new users or choose to catch it on the big screen. Having said that, we request our readers to enjoy their favorite content by paying for the relevant subscriptions instead of watching them using illegal or unethical methods.

Read More: Best Alien Movies on Netflix