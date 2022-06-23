Is Keke Palmer’s Alice Based on a True Story?

Directed by Krystin Ver Linden, ‘Alice’ is a crime thriller film that follows the eponymous character’s journey. Alice (Keke Palmer) is an enslaved woman who tries to flee the 19th-century Georgia plantation she has been kept. Upon escaping, Alice realizes that the year is actually 1973, and the world is quite different than what she had imagined. A truck driver named Frank (Common) helps Alice learn to live according to the time. However, Alice persuades Frank to help her exact revenge on her former owner, Paul Bennet (Jonny Lee Miller).

The movie’s story is a dark and thrilling one, with every unfolding event keeping you glued to the seats. The historically significant plot bears a resemblance to several real-life events. Hence, many viewers are curious to know more about the story’s origins. Is the movie based upon real-life events, and who is the inspiration behind Keke Palmer’s character? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Is Alice a True Story?

Yes, ‘Alice’ is indeed based on a true story. The movie was written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, who was inspired by Mae Louise Miller and her family’s life. The director’s mother sent her an article from People Magazine in which Mae talks about her life in servitude before she and her family gained freedom. “Her journey out and what she did with her life when she got out was truly inspiring,” Krystin shared with Los Angeles Times.

Throughout the twentieth century, several cases were brought to light across the United States that dealt with how some plantations were still running and enslaving people. The enslaved citizens had no access to any information channels like a television or a radio and were unaware of the illegality and unjustness of what was being perpetrated on them.

The story of what Mae and her family went through is enough to shatter one’s worldview. Born to Cain and Lela Wall, Mae and her six siblings were kept in servitude near Gillsburg, Mississippi. For many years, she and her family were made to work without compensation under threats of whippings, sexual assaults, and even death. Their work included picking cotton, cleaning houses, and milking cows, among other things.

The Walls were passed from one white family to the other and were victims of peonage. Under the illegal practice, many black people were forced to clear off debts, whose existence was shady at best. To pay off their real or imagined debt, the families had to work for those who supposedly owned them without any compensation. Though such cases dwindled as the years went by, the few that existed were as brutal as one can imagine. “The whip would wrap around your body and knock you down,” Mae’s sister Annie described the horrors the family faced.

Mae’s own horrors began at the tender age of 5 when she and her mother went to the home of the Gordon family to clean it. While there, two men raped her and her mother. Though her mother begged the attackers to spare Mae, the men did not stop. “I remember a white woman there saying, ‘Oh no, not her, she’s just a yearling,’” Mae shared. “But they just kept on and on.” Sadly, this was just the beginning of many sexual assaults that she faced over the years.

From what the Wall family knew, every black person was suffering in a similar manner. The family found their freedom in 1961 while working for a family in Kentwood, Louisiana. Around the age of 18, Mae one day refused to clean the house and was threatened with death. “I don’t know what got into me,” she recalled. “I remember thinking they’re just going to have to kill me today because I’m not doing this anymore.”

The farmer was enraged by the fact that Mae ran away and kicked her own family out of his property. The family was shocked when they ventured into the world as they were unaware of the world outside the farms. Slowly and surely, the family adjusted to society and made a life for themselves. However, their daunting past definitely left some scars. Apart from the psychological trauma, Mae was also robbed of the ability to have any children due to the multiple sexual assaults that were perpetrated on her.

Historian and genealogist Antoinette Harrell uncovered several such stories. Antoinette’s ancestors were enslaved in Louisiana, and she decided to research them. Her discoveries made her determined to learn more about the events after the 1863 proclamation. While researching, a woman Antoinette knew introduced her to about 20 people who did not taste freedom until the 1950s. They all worked on the Waterford Plantation in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana.

“They told me they had worked the fields for most of their lives. One way or another, they had become indebted to the plantation’s owner and were not allowed to leave the property. This situation had them living their lives as 20th-century slaves,” Antoinette explained to Justin Fornal. “At the end of the harvest, when they tried to settle up with the owner, they were always told they didn’t make it into the black and to try again next year. Every passing year, the workers fell deeper and deeper in debt. Some of those folks were tied to that land into the 1960s.”

It is fair to say that Alice’s dilemma is a situation that many citizens of the United States were a victim of. Director Krystin Ver Linden tries her best to do justice to the sensitive issue. Her inspiration comes from several real-life incidents, and the character of Alice is particularly based on Mae Louise Miller. Though the second part of the story’s plot, the revenge arc, is not one from real-life, Alice’s urge to do so comes from a place of pain and anguish.

