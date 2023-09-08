Is Kieron Dead in Top Boy?

Netflix’s crime drama, ‘Top Boy,’ ends with the third season and brings the saga of the Summerhouse gang, tying up all the loose ends to give a proper goodbye to its characters. The story revolves around Dushane and Sully, who turn from friends to enemies when their desire to become the “top boy” overpowers everything else around them. Apart from their story, the show also focuses on other characters looped into the gang and its activities. One of them is Kieron. If you are wondering what happens to him at the end of the show, here’s what you need to know about him. SPOILERS AHEAD

Is Kieron Dead?

Kieron was introduced in the first season of ‘Top Boy’ as one of the foot soldiers in the gang. He is often seen around Jaq and is more involved in selling drugs on the street. He is far away from the power struggle at the top, so he is mostly safe. Kieron and Jaq are close friends, and he shows his undying loyalty to her on every occasion. He is ready to do whatever is asked of him without questioning anything or anyone, especially if it’s about Jaq. In the second season, when Jaq’s sister, Lauryn, kills her abusive boyfriend, Curtis, Kieron is one of the people called upon to dispose of his body. This shows how much trust and loyalty there is between Kieron and Jaq.

In the third season, Jaq and Kieron prove, time and again, that they’ll always have each other’s back. At the beginning of the season, when Kieron is being taken away to be deported because the Home Office believes he came to the country illegally, all the residents of Summerhouse protest. Dushane advises Jaq not to get involved because she is a drug dealer and could end up in a lot of trouble if arrested. But she is more concerned about her friend, so she joins the protest and doesn’t leave until Kieron is freed.

Later, Kieron reciprocates this support when Jaq makes a rather foolish choice. When her sister Lauryn dies, she feels she should take the drugs off the streets. She is too blinded by her grief to realize that stealing Sully’s drugs is not a smart move. Kieron is unsure about her decision, but he supports her nonetheless. Later, when Sully finds the drugs missing, he calls Kieron and asks if Jaq had anything to do with it. Kieron lies to Sully, and to misdirect him, he points the finger at Si and the Fields gang, who have had a bone to pick with them since Jamie’s death.

Eventually, when Jaq comes clean, Sully realizes that Kieron has been in on it since the beginning. He doesn’t take betrayal well, so when he discovers that Kieron lied to his face and even helped Jaq get away from him, Sully decides to teach Kieron a lesson. Following the trend of killing people who betrayed him, Sully does the same with Kieron. After Jaq comes clean, without ever naming Kieron, Sully calls him. He tells him what Jaq told him and asks Kieron to join him as they get the drugs back.

Kieron is caught off guard when Sully confronts him about his lies. Kieron knew that Jaq didn’t tell Sully anything. But he also knew that there was no point in lying anymore. He tries to explain everything to Sully and even makes excuses for Jaq, saying that she was grieving for her sister, and that’s why she made this uninformed decision. Sully, however, is in no mood to listen to his excuses. He has Kieron taken away by his men. Later, he tells Jaq that Kieron paid for his disloyalty, which confirms that Kieron has been killed.

