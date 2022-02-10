Is Kimi on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Written and co-produced by David Koepp, ‘Kimi’ is a thriller movie directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. The film recounts the story of Angela Childs, a tech worker with agoraphobia who accidentally stumbles upon incriminating evidence of a ruthless crime while working from home. Angela tries her best to put her knowledge and influence to good use and ensure that criminals are brought to justice.

However, when Angela fails to find any support, she realizes that she must face her worst fears. If the premise sounds interesting and you wish to learn more about the movie or where it can be streamed, then we have got you covered.

What is Kimi About?

Following the COVID-19 pandemic breakout in Seattle, people have started working from home like other parts of the world. While it may be a piece of distressing news for some, Angela Childs, a tech worker with agoraphobia and anxiety issues, loves to take care of her professional responsibilities from the comfort of her home. One day, while working on a data stream, Angela stumbles upon evidence for a violent crime that shakes her to the core.

As a responsible and compassionate citizen, Angela tries her best to get the issue the attention it deserves by reporting it to the company. However, when things are not taken as seriously as she would have preferred, Angela decides to face her worst fear and venture into the city streets to bring the people responsible to justice. But will the tech worker succeed?

Is Kimi on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Kimi’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s massive catalog of films. We recommend our readers with a Netflix subscription alternatively stream ‘The Highwaymen.’

Is Kimi on Hulu?

People with a basic subscription who are looking for the film on the platform are bound to be disappointed since it is currently unavailable on the streamer. However, one can get the HBO Max add-on to access exclusive content of the platform and watch the film; you can learn more about it here.

Is Kimi on Amazon Prime?

The Zoë Kravitz and Rita Wilson-starrer is unavailable on Amazon Prime. The film is also not accessible for rent/purchase on the website. People with a subscription can instead watch other thriller movies like ‘Unhinged.’

Is Kimi on HBO Max?

‘Kimi’ is all set to release on HBO Max on February 10, 2022, exclusively. Therefore, those who wish to watch the thriller film on the platform must have a subscription. If you are a subscriber already, you can head here to watch the movie.

Where to Watch Kimi Online?

Since the Steven Soderbergh directorial is released exclusively on HBO Max, it is not accessible on any other platform.

How to Stream Kimi for Free?

Hulu’s HBO Max add-on comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the film can use the aforementioned offer to watch the movie free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Where Was Kimi Filmed?