Is KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on the Japanese light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki, ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!’ is a fantasy comedy spinoff series. The show follows Megumin one of the four main characters of the ‘KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!’ series well before she actually met her eccentric group of adventurers. The story is set in Crimson Demon Village a year before the events of the original anime and sheds light on Megumin’s rise to power and her struggles to acquire the Explosion magic. The show offers fans an opportunity to understand one of the most beloved characters of the KonoSuba franchise and hear her story. In case you think the show sounds interesting and plan to watch it, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

What is KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World About?

Several months before Megumin made it to Axel which marked the beginning of her adventures with Aqua, Kazuma, and the knight Darkness, she was in the Crimson Demon Village attending the Magic Academy. Before meeting her three dysfunctional friends, she had to deal with the Dark God and her frenemy Yunyun. Although she had friends at the academy, Megumin’s life was far from smooth as she regularly ran into problems. However, her resolve was ultimately tested when it was time for her to acquire the Explosion Magic, the strongest offensive to have ever existed.

Is KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platform since ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!’ is unavailable on the streaming giant. But one can steam other shows of the same genre on Netflix such as ‘Uncle From Another World.’

Is KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World on Hulu?

No, the fantasy anime is not available on Hulu. Since the series is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future, subscribers can instead watch ‘Kemono Michi: Rise Up.’

Is KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s massive catalog does not include ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!’ However, we recommend Prime subscribers alternatively stream ‘Dropkick on My Devil!’

Is KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World on Funimation?

The fantasy series is unfortuantely no part of Funimation’s massive catalog of anime shows. People who have a subscription and are looking for something similar can instead watch ‘In Another World With My Smartphone.’

Is KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!’ for streaming outside Asia. One can watch all the episodes in original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Where to Watch KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Online?

Just like Crunchyroll, ‘KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!’ is accessible for streaming on VRV as well. If you wish to watch all the latest episodes then you can simply head here.

How to Stream KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial while VRV gives its first-time users a 30-day time period to experience its services free of cost before making a financial commitment. Viewers who wish to watch the anime for free can use any one of the two offers, but they will have to stream the entire series in the trial period itself. We encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying the subscription fees.

Read More: Anime Like KonoSuba