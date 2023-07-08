Is Liar Liar on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

Based on the eponymous light novel series written by Haruki Kuou, ‘Liar Liar’ is a romantic comedy series. The show follows an exchange student named Hiroto, an exchange student at Academy Island, not knowing that it is not like any other school he has ever been to. Academy Island pits students against each other for the coveted prize of getting the Seven Stars ranking that is attributed to the strongest student. So, when Hiroto accidentally challenges the status quo, he becomes a target for endless deceit and attacks.

The exciting story has generated a lot of excitement among anime fans. With the show about to release, these fans must be curious about the show’s premise and other details. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

What is Liar Liar About?

Academy Island is unlike any other average school, and the students there usually settle things between them through games. The winner stands to gain a certain number of stars and also an opportunity to get ahead of other students. Seven Stars is actually a ranking that is eventually bestowed upon the strongest student at Academy Island, which until last year has been Sarasa.

Even in the new year, she is all set to retain her championship until she faces a new exchange student named Hiroto and ends up losing to him. Naturally, this makes him the target of others who wish to climb the social hierarchy and emerge on top. Now, Hiroto must deal with trickery and lies on a regular basis to retain his position. The exciting story of deceit is all set to release soon, and here’s how you can watch it.

Is Liar Liar on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the Ecchi series is not accessible on the streaming giant. Since it is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform any time soon, we recommend our readers watch ‘Devilman Crybaby‘ or Kakegurui.’

Is Liar Liar on Hulu?

Hulu’s extensive catalog of anime films and shows does not include ‘Liar Liar.’ But the streaming platform has some really good ecchi anime like ‘Rosario + Vampire‘ or ‘High School DxD.’

Is Liar Liar on Amazon Prime?

‘Liar Liar’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Dropkick on My Devil!‘ or ‘KenIchi: The Mightiest Disciple.’

Is Liar Liar on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Liar Liar’ for streaming outside Japan. People who have a subscription to the platform can watch all the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Where to Watch Liar Liar Online?

If you live in Southeast or South Asia, then you watch the ecchi series on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, provided you have the ULTRA subscription.

How to Stream Liar Liar for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can do so using the trial, provided they watch all the episodes in the two-week period. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

