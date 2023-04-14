Is Lifetime’s A Nurse To Die For Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘A Nurse To Die For’ revolves around a family who hires a nurse to care for their sick daughter. As her health and well-being start to worsen and she undergoes a series of setbacks, the girl’s father grows suspicious. Now, he believes that the nurse might be the cause of all the destruction that unfolds in his daughter’s life. The Peter Sullivan directorial is an engaging thriller movie that explores dark themes. If you want to know whether there is any truth to the twisted tale, we’ve got you covered.

Is A Nurse To Die For a True Story?

‘A Nurse to To Die For’ is not based on a true story. It’s a fictional tale written by Michael Varrati, but it does have an unintentional resemblance to a few stories about professionals in the healthcare industry and other similar movies. For example, Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse‘ features a true crime story about a nurse named Charles Cullen, who was employed in hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Throughout his career of 16 years, he killed 29 patients, but the speculated number is reported to be 400. He’s currently serving multiple life sentences, with no possibility of release as his parole is set to 2403.

‘The Act’ is another miniseries that covers the real story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who murdered her mother, Claudine. Gypsy’s mother was purportedly forcing her to pretend to be a wheelchair user to play the role of her caregiver. She decided to escape from the bounds of Claudine and, in the process, ended up murdering her. So, there are rare occurrences where a capable person is forced to lead a life of sickness and misery due to mentally disturbed perpetrators. One of the strengths of ‘The Nurse to Die For’ is its underlying exploration of the complex relationship between caregivers and patients.

The Lifetime film highlights how a delicate balance between trust and suspicion always exists between the two. A person who needs to be cared for is in a vulnerable state, and in most cases, entirely dependent on their caregiver. Unfortunately, this dependence can force them to be on the receiving end of abuse and neglect. The narrative raises important questions about how one should judge the character of a caregiver, someone who’ll be entrusted with the well-being of another human.

Moreover, it depicts family dynamics and how relations can become difficult when someone falls sick. But most importantly, it gives out a message to the ones who are close to people who live with diseases and health problems about being present and available for their loved ones, even when they are in the hands of a caregiver.

Lastly, the direction and cinematography of the movie are worth noting, as they create a haunting and suspenseful atmosphere that adds to the plot junctures. The use of light and shadows, along with an unsettling score, gives the audience a sense of uneasiness. In conclusion, ‘The Nurse To Die For’ is a well-crafted thriller that delves into important themes, with strong performances and a compelling storyline that will keep you at the edge of your seat. Even though it is not based on a true story, it doesn’t fall short when it comes to capturing the power play and portraying it in a realistic light.

Read More: Best Suspense and Mystery Movies of All Time