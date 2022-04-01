Is Lifetime’s Dangerous Methods a True Story? Where is it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Humberto Rosa, ‘Dangerous Methods’ is a psychological thriller movie on Lifetime. It centers around Lacy, a young girl who gets the job of her dreams as the assistant to renowned method actor Desmond Gage. When he asks her to accompany him to live in isolation as he prepares for his next role, the starry-eyed assistant jumps at the opportunity hoping to gain valuable experience.

However, Lucy’s ambition soon turns into a nightmare as she finds herself fighting to survive in desolate locations, while Desmond loses his sense of reality. The backdrop of an isolated cabin away from society indeed adds a sinister feeling to the hair-raising narrative of ‘Dangerous Methods.’ Curious to find out more about this intriguing movie? Here are all the details for you.

Dangerous Methods Filming Locations

‘Dangerous Methods’ was filmed entirely in California or the Golden State, specifically in Lake Arrowhead and Anaheim. The movie was originally titled ‘The Method’ and principal photography most likely took place in February and March 2020. Now, let’s get a closer look at the filming sites.

Lake Arrowhead, California

‘Dangerous Methods’ was primarily filmed in Lake Arrowhead, a census-designated place nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains. It is further surrounded by the San Bernardino National Forest and houses the Lake Arrowhead Reservoir. Tourism is the major contributor to Lake Arrowhead’s economy, with about 4 million visitors each year.

Lake Arrowhead’s climate is unique because of four seasons which enable year-round outdoor recreational activities and film and TV production. Numerous classic movies like ‘The Parent Trap,’ ‘It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World,’ and ‘The American President’ were filmed there. Some of the popular tourist attractions in Lake Arrowhead are the SkyPark at Santa’s Village, Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club, and Golf Course. Moreover, several celebrities own houses in the area.

Anaheim, California

Important parts of ‘Dangerous Methods’ were lensed in Anaheim, a city in Orange County. The cast and crew taped pivotal scenes at the Silver Dream Factory, a film studio located at 1181 North Knollwood Circle. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for filming all types of video productions.

Situated 25 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, Anaheim is known for its diverse districts and neighborhoods, such as the Platinum Triangle and Anaheim Canyon. The Disneyland Park and the Oak Canyon Nature Center are the main points of interest in the city. The movies ‘Paradise Cove’ and ‘1st Born’ were also filmed in Anaheim.

Dangerous Methods Cast

Rachele Brooke Smith portrays Lacy Johnson, a charming celebrity assistant who wishes to achieve higher in life. Smith is best known for her performance as Kate in the movie ‘Center Stage: Turn It Up’ and Avery in the movie ‘Bring It On: Fight to the Finish.’ Her other works include the movies ‘Chalk It Up,’ ‘My Sister’s Deadly Secret,’ and ‘The Last Exorcist.’

Christopher Showerman essays Desmond Gage, Lucy’s famous employer. The actor has done notable roles in movies like ‘George of the Jungle 2,’ ‘Sea of Fear,’ and ‘Encounter,’ as well as the TV series ‘Supergirl.’ Other cast members of ‘Dangerous Methods’ include Nicky Whelan (Sharon Warman), Costas Mandylor (Harry Johnson), Paris Dylan (Officer Yates), Jared Day (Dr. Baggot), Rigan Machado (Officer Briggs), and Carolina Brasil (Officer Hernandez).

Is Dangerous Methods a True Story?

No, ‘Dangerous Methods’ is not based on a true story. Its realistic storyline can be credited to the writers Gabriel Moura, Humberto Rosa, and Gerson Sanginitto. Furthermore, the movie delves into the dark side of the entertainment industry and the eccentricity that makes up an artist.

Desmond is a celebrated method actor known for his unique creative process while preparing for a role. But he ends up delving so deep into the skin of his next character that he is unable to dissociate it from his own persona. Gradually, the character ends up overpowering his psyche and he unleashes its wrath on his assistant Lucy.

Though less extreme, there have been many real-life instances where legendary actors have resorted to peculiar measures while preparing for a role and it has adversely impacted their mental health. These include extreme physical transformations, isolation for long periods in a closed space, doing in-depth research, as well as behaving like their characters.

In addition, the movie also speaks about being ill-treated by employers and the perils of not defining boundaries at the workplace. Thus, though ‘Dangerous Methods’ is not inspired by any real events or people, it accurately depicts the mind of an actor and the troubles faced by employees in difficult work conditions.

Read More: Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix