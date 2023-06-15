Is Lifetime’s Pocket Dial Murder Based on a True Story?

Directed by Roxanne Boisvert, Lifetime’s ‘Pocket Dial Murder’ is a thriller movie that revolves around a married woman named Stacey. Her happy life is turned on its head when she receives a pocket dial from her husband, Jeff, and hears the last moments of a woman. Upon returning home, Jeff claims that he has misplaced his phone, but that is not enough for Stacey to forget just what she heard and let go of the idea that she might be married to a murderer.

Starring Kirsten Comerford, Steve Byers, and Erica Anderson, the film has an intriguing story that keeps the viewers in suspense throughout as the protagonist tries her best to find the criminal and the answers she needs in regard to the innocence of her husband in the whole affair. However, some people cannot help but wonder if the movie is based on real-life events. If you are in the same boat, worry not because we have your back!

Is Pocket Dial Murder a True Story?

No, ‘Pocket Dial Murder’ is not based on a true story. The film is actually written by Roxanne Boisvert and Audrey Moore. The former is also the movie’s director who had also helmed projects like ‘Don’t Sell My Baby‘ and ‘Who Killed Our Father?‘ For both the writers, this is the first ever project they have written, though they have been a part of many movies and other entertainment projects over the years and have earnestly utilized their experience for this particular movie.

Though the movie is not based on any particular actual incident, it does have some similarities to the world in which we live. Consider the case that happened in California in 2017 involving the death of a woman. As it turns out, the killer in the case had ended up pocket-dialing one of his friends and left a voicemail. The audio contained crucial information regarding what happened and allowed the prosecutors to build a strong case against the accused.

While eagle-eyed viewers can easily distinguish the various differences between the movie’s plot and the case we have mentioned, it is easy to see that Stacey’s predicament is not out of the realm of reality. How a seemingly innocent mistake can change everything you thought about someone close to you is a thought that might be hard to imagine, and yet the real-life examples of the same make one appreciate how the writers have remained rooted in the real world and provided a story that becomes even more engaging due to such realistic elements.

So no, ‘Pocket Dial Murder’ is not based on a particular real-life story, but the life possibilities shown in the movie do make one pause about the plausibility of the whole situation. Another major factor that works to benefit the film is its repertoire of relatable characters and how the unfolding events affect them. The turns and twists are enough to make anyone appreciate the stellar writing that went into the movie what it is.

