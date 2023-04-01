Is Lifetime’s Stalked by Her Past Based on a True Story?

Directed by Bobby Yan, Lifetime’s ‘Stalked by Her Past,’ AKA ‘Stalker’ is a thriller movie that follows a beloved Hollywood actress named Tanya Moore. However, her dazzling life is turned upside down when she starts getting stalked by someone. After a mysterious call asking her to repair damage from her past, she returns to her hometown and tries to find a solution. In her quest, she is joined by her estranged sister Shelly and former high school boyfriend Damon.

Starring Meta Golding, Isabelle Du, and Christian Keyes, the film is full of romance, drama, jealousy, and unexpected plot twists. The ups and downs that the viewers go through alongside the protagonist as she tries to uncover the identity of her stalker make the movie a treat to watch. However, there are a few fans who are curious about how the film came to be. Is it actually based on real-life events or simply a gripping piece of fiction? Well, here is everything we know about the same!

Is Stalked by Her Past a True Story?

No, ‘Stalked by Her Past’ is not based on a true story. The realistic feeling of the movie’s plot can, for the major part, be credited to the writing of Scott Mullen. In fact, this is far from the first time that he has shown off his creativity for a Lifetime film, given his writing in ‘Line Sisters.’ Another prominent reason behind the movie’s credibility is the direction of Bobby Yan, who has also helmed projects like ‘K-Love.’ Thanks to them and the acting of the talented cast, viewers get to enjoy a story that they cannot but connect to real life.

That being said, there are certainly elements in the film that bear a resemblance to real life. There have many instances where famous actresses have talked about being followed by someone. In fact, in some cases, the stalker in question is stated to be a former partner. For example, in 2017, beloved actress Mischa Barton shared that she was apparently being followed and threatened by her ex-boyfriend, Adam Spaw. She ended up taking him to court in order to file a restraining order.

However, the Lifetime movie adds a certain amount of thrill and intrigue that keeps the viewers hooked throughout. The premise of a woman being followed by a stalker is one that is often seen in the entertainment industry, though each project has its own unique set of circumstances and plot twists that ensures that the basic premise is elevated to a level never seen before. Consider ‘Unsane,’ a 2018 movie starring the talented Claire Foy (of ‘The Crown‘ fame) as the protagonist. The combination of psychological elements with the already thrilling concept makes it a must-watch.

As for the Meta Golding starrer, the movie feels like a twist to the commonly seen trope of a professionally successful woman going back to her hometown and discovering her roots. Technically speaking, the character of Tanya Moore does indeed connect to her past, reach out to an estranged sibling, and rekindle relationships with former flames. However, the reason behind all of this is far from heartwarming, with the burning question of just who might be stalking Tanya constantly plaguing her and the viewers.

Overall, ‘Stalked by Her Past’ combines real-life elements and beloved entertaining projects to create a movie to remember. The protagonist, despite her stardom, is someone that viewers can relate to, given her past regrets and present troubles. Combined with the realistic yet chilling elements and revelations that unfold as the story moves along, the film is certainly one that thriller fans will love to watch.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s The Paramedic Who Stalked Me Based on a True Story?