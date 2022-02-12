Where Was Lifetime’s Line Sisters Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Tailiah Breon, ‘Line Sisters’ is a thriller movie that follows the reunion of four sorority sisters at a Black Greek Weekend celebration on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. However, past issues resurface as a result of which they are plagued by unusual experiences. It turns out that they have a dark secret waiting to be unfurled.

Fifteen years back, the dean of the establishment where they studied passed away mysteriously, and the controversy that consequently circulated now returns to haunt them. If you’re a fan of Lifetime movies, you must have become used to the visual gloom and shadowy aesthetics that characterize its thriller section. Likewise, ‘Line Sisters’ is based in North Carolina. If this has made you think about whether the film was actually shot there, we’d like to share all the updates we have!

Line Sisters Filming Locations

‘Line Sisters’ was filmed sometime in 2021. Besides the tones, the intense cinematography is additionally attributed to the one-of-a-kind filming locations showcased in the film. If you’re curious to know where it was shot, we have news for you. It was shot in Wilmington, North Carolina. Now, let us move into more details!

Wilmington, North Carolina

‘Line Sisters’ was filmed in Wilmington and the surrounding area. It is considered to be a port city popular for being situated near Cape Fear Coast beaches such as Wrightsville and also Carolina. The downtown area is preferred by both locals and tourists because it contains the Riverwalk situated within the Historic District. This scenic stretch of concrete land bordering the river is filled with galleries, restaurants, and other establishments. Hence, it serves as an attraction for people who visit the city as well as filmmakers. It was built in the 1980s in order to increase the aesthetic value of the place. It was created in a way that provides visitors with easy access to Downtown’s most-hyped attractions.

You must be aware of the terms “Hollywood East” and “Wilmywood,” which have been associated with Wilmington for a long time. It is attributed to the long list of movies and TV shows credited to Wilmington as a filming location. It houses the Screen Gem Studios, apart from which Wilmington itself has been serving as an impeccable backdrop for major productions since the early 1980s. Shows like ‘Dawson’s Creek‘ and ‘One Tree Hill‘ were filmed there. More recent movies and TV shows that feature Wilmington include ‘Boys of Summer,’ ‘Florida Man,’ and ‘Echoes.’

Line Sisters Cast

‘Line Sisters’ features LeToya Luckett-Walker in the lead role of Valerie. You must have seen the actor in movies like ‘Preacher’s Kid’ and ‘Killers.’ Kierra Sheard-Kelly plays Cassandra. The actor is known for her roles in ‘Preacher’s Kid’ alongside LeToya and the movie ‘Blessed and Cursed.’ Drew Sidora stars as Dominique. The actor is credited for her roles in ‘Step Up‘ and ‘Wild Hogs.’

Other cast members include Ta’Rhonda Jones (Simona), Morgan Alexandria (Brianne), Marland Burke (Mitch), Ashley Nicole Blake, Amber Barnes, JaeMarie Pearce, and Angelie Simone (Marie). You also witness other actors like Carol J. Mckenith (Ashlee), Clifton Pearsall, Kim Winter Mako (Judge Cheney), Joe Cranford (Courtroom BG), Bianca Wilson, and many more.

Is Line Sisters Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Line Sisters’ is not based on a true story. It is an original script written by Jasmine S. Greene and Scott Mullen. Lifetime has a reputation for exploring dark avenues surrounding regular people. Instead of adopting a rose-colored outlook on life, these thriller stories distributed by Lifetime are rather cautionary in nature, making us rise to the edge of our seats in fear.

As far as true crime is concerned, there are numerous records of crime committed by sorority sisters. It is not something uncommon, although it does seem counter-intuitive at first glance. Despite being schooled with discipline and faith, these young women end up committing or becoming victims of crime. Among old cases, we have heard of a few associated with drug dealing. Sierra M. Windsor, a 21-year-old student at Washington State University and a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, was busted for selling coke.

In addition, three sisters of Kappa Delta Phi at the University of California were arrested in August 2016 after being allegedly involved in a massive drug ring. Even cinema has adopted such tropes considering their relevance in real life. A few movies, including ‘Sorority Sister Killer’ and ‘Secrets on Sorority,’ dig into the dark side of young adult life. The former is about a college freshman being accused of murdering her best friend, while the second movie revolves around a dark secret that afflicts two young women. Hence, although ‘Line Sisters’ is not based on a true story, it is rooted in reality which makes it an interesting watch!

