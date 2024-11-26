Is Lio Rush Married? Who Are His Wife and Kids?

Lionel Gerard Green, better known by his ring name, Lio Rush, is an American professional wrestler and musician. Lately, he can be seen on MTV’s The Challenge. He is famous for his wrestling endeavors, especially for WWE, where he has been an NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He has also made a name for himself in Ring of Honor through his victory at its 2016 Top Prospect Tournament.

Lio is also highly popular among other wrestling arenas, such as Combat Zone Wrestling, where he has emerged as the winner in CZW Wired Championship twice. In July 2019, Rush released “Scenic Lullaby”, his debut single as a rapper. The song entails accounts of Lio’s experiences during the times he faced the toughest struggles of his life and how they have left scars. His latest album titled ‘The Final Match’ was released on July 20, 2020, closely following the release of his debut album “Ever After” on May 1, 2020.

Lio Rush’s Family Has Always Supported Him

Lio Rush was born as Lionel Gerard Green on November 11, 1994, to two gospel singers, Lionel Aaronette and Leslie Aaronette. His musical sense allegedly stems from his parents’ musical background. During his childhood, he was allotted a bedroom that resided right over his father’s recording studio. His dream of becoming a professional wrestler had taken shape when he was merely five years old. Lio has a history of experiencing mental health issues as a teenager, which persisted until early adulthood. His mental health spiraled so severely at one point during his teen years that he had to get hospitalized for a few days because of it. And his parents stood by him at every step of the way.

Lio also had a brother named Lorenzo, who passed away at an early age. Lio has admittedly said that the tattoo he has on his stomach is a poem written by his mother in memory of his deceased brother. Lio had not known about his brother until the first day of high school, when his mother told him about Lorenzo. Lio is said to be living in Lanham, Maryland, where he had wrestled in his high school before converting into a professional wrestler.

Lio Rush is a Happily Married Father of Three

Lio Rush has been married to his wife, Sarah Lai Wah Green, since December 21, 2018. She is an entrepreneur and owner of a small business where she sells hand-rolled incense. The products are vegan and natural and are sold on Etsy. Lio announced his marriage through an Instagram post, where he claims Sarah to be his “best friend.” He also wrote how he had previously considered love to be a “sin” and equated the idea of putting his heart “into somebody else’s hands” to ending one’s own life.

In the same post, he described Sarah as “so perfect and so sweet,” calling her the person who successfully transformed his notions about love. Sarah and Lio have three sons, Dakari (born June 2013) and Dakai (born February 2018), along with another baby boy who came into this world in early 2021. Since then, the family has relocated and settled down in Los Angeles, California, and Sarah has even established a social media presence by herself.

The truth is that while Lio doesn’t share much about his personal life on his online platforms owing to privacy reasons, his wife never misses an opportunity to show her love and appreciation for her people as well as the life she lives. In fact, on Leo’s birthday a few years ago in 2021, she candidly penned, “You are the love of my life, my best friend, number 1 husband, and the best father I could have wished for my baby. You’ve been through a lot this year, you’ve learnt a lot, you’ve overcome a lot and you’ve achieved against the odds; I hope this year is your best one yet and it’s full of fun, love, happiness, success and food. I love you more than all the stars in the sky 💫❤️🥳.”

