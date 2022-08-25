Is Little Demon on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

‘Little Demon’ is an adult animated comedy series that revolves around a mother and her daughter trying to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are forced to deal with all sorts of monstrous forces. Created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla, the animated series features the voices of a talented cast, comprising Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, and Danny DeVito. If you are particularly into such an animated series, you must be interested to learn more about it, including where you can watch it. Well, we are here to provide you with all the necessary details!

What is Little Demon About?

‘Little Demon’ follows the story of a reluctant mother named Laura and her Antichrist daughter named Chrissy. Thirteen years ago, Laura was impregnated by Satan himself and as a result, Chrissy was born. Now, fast forward to today, the mother and daughter try their best to live a regular life in Delaware but have to deal with different monstrous forces, including Satan, whose mission is to take his daughter’s soul into his own custody. Do you wish to find out who comes out on top? Well, for that, you will need to watch the animated series yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Little Demon on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Little Demon’ on its expansive platform. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much as the streaming giant gives access to some excellent alternatives to its subscribers. You might enjoy watching ‘Maya and the Three‘ and ‘The Dragon Prince.’

Is Little Demon on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers have a reason to rejoice as ‘Little Demon’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can get access to all the episodes by heading here!

Is Little Demon on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Little Demon’ is unavailable for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, subscribers have several similar shows at their disposal. We recommend you watch ‘Invincible‘ and ‘The Legend of Vox Machina.’

Is Little Demon on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Little Demon’ is not a part of the streamer’s massive catalog. Alternatively, you can check out some similar animated shows on the platform, such as ‘Harley Quinn‘ and ‘Young Justice.’

Is Little Demon on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers will need to look for ‘Little Demon’ on other platforms as it is not included in the streamer’s library of content. However, you can choose to watch other alternatives that Disney+ houses, including ‘Star vs. the Forces of Evil‘ and ‘Kim Possible.’

Where to Watch Little Demon Online?

Apart from Hulu, you have the option to watch ‘Little Demon’ on FuboTV. Thus, you can subscribe to any of these platforms to get access to all the episodes of this animated series.

How to Stream Little Demon For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu provides a 30-day free trial to its new users, while FuboTV gives free access to its content for the first 7 days to its new subscribers. So, you may take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Little Demon’ for free. With that being said, we urge all our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content rather than resort to illegal means to do the same.

