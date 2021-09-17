Is Love After Lockup’s Kristianna Roth Pregnant?

Maintaining a relationship from behind bars is quite difficult and has its own challenges. However, different couples have their own unique ways of dealing with the distance caused. ‘Love After Lockup’ deals with such relationships with its focus on the lives of convicts, who are recently released, and their partners as they navigate through life.

John Miller and Kristianna Roth seemed to be very much in love when they were first introduced. Although John had quite a tumultuous love life in the past and Kristianna had an extensive criminal record, the couple believed they had something special which was worth fighting for. After a long and bumpy journey, the pair managed to make their relationship work and even got married in a beautiful ceremony. However, since then, viewers noticed that Kristianna had put on some weight which led to questions about her supposed pregnancy. Let’s find out if Kristianna is pregnant, shall we?

Is Kristianna Roth Pregnant on Love After Lockup?

Even after going through a beautiful surprise marriage, Kristianna’s woes did not end as she ran away from the halfway house, she was staying in. The violation resulted in her getting re-arrested and put back behind bars. The following days proved quite challenging as Kristianna tried her best to maintain her relationship while John almost gave in to Kristianna’s sister, Terra’s advances, and flirted extensively with her. Fortunately, things did not go too awry, and the pair managed to navigate the rocky path into each other’s arms once again.

Ever since Kristianna’s release from jail, pregnancy speculations have surrounded the couple as Kristianna has been noticed to put on some weight. With John and her getting to spend time together after a long wait, there were rumors that they might have started a family. However, Kristianna’s son was quick to address such assumptions and revealed that his mother was not pregnant. Instead, he claimed that Kristianna has been fighting a long and arduous battle with drug addiction. Thus, finally, being free from all the life-threatening drugs after being in prison made her appear healthy and helped her put on weight.

Unsurprisingly, the rumors did not vanish but resurfaced after the couple talked about starting a family. In an Instagram live, Kristianna was heard saying how they are ready to have babies and grow their family. The statement, coupled with the previous speculations, posed new questions about her pregnancy. However, Kristianna herself addressed the rumors this time and revealed that although she and John were actively trying to get pregnant and start a family, she was not pregnant at that time.

Currently, the couple has a minimal presence on social media and likes to keep their lives under wraps. Additionally, there are no reports on Kristianna’s pregnancy or the couple’s efforts at growing their family. Thus, we can assume that Kristianna is not pregnant at present. However, the pair are ready to look beyond their rough past and towards a better future. For that, we wish them the very best.

